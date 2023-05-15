×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stanley Korshak Sets Renovation, New Shops

Eye

Loewe and Mytheresa Bring Ibiza to L.A.

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Walmart is expected to show more comp growth, but both are struggling in discretionary categories.

A Walmart in Miami.
A Walmart store in Miami. Getty Images

While the macroeconomic winds push consumers toward discounters like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., it’s Walmart that’s been able to make the most of the trend, with its large food business and its success in grabbing more higher-end shoppers. 

But as the companies reveal their first-quarter results this week, analysts will be looking for signs of firming in the more difficult discretionary categories like apparel. 

Michael Lasser, an analyst at UBS, predicted Walmart’s first-quarters results on Thursday would show that the company has maintained its momentum and gained share.

Related Galleries

“The narrative around Walmart is that not only is it a bastion of safety in this otherwise uncertain world, but it is also a company that is capitalizing on its myriad emerging opportunities as it adapts to a digital landscape,” Lasser said in a research note. “In our view, the company’s 1Q results will largely support these views. Its top line was likely supported by inflation, consumer trade-down and share gains, while margins benefited from fewer markdowns and improving supply chain costs, which helped to offset investments in wages and technology.”

The analyst said Walmart’s gross margins, however, will be pressured by “category mix.” 

“We think lapping steep markdowns in its general merchandise category, improving supply chain and digital advertising benefits more than offset those headwinds,” he said. “Though, questions whether trends in its discretionary categories can stabilize and the consumer backdrop improves enough to achieve its long-term goals of 4 percent sales growth and 4-plus percent operating income growth are likely to dictate the narrative going forward.”

While Target has long had a reputation for grabbing higher-end shoppers, Lasser said Walmart has had an edge lately. 

Citing research by Numerator, the analyst said the percentage of households making over $80,000 a year that shop at Walmart rose by about 19 basis points to just over 60 percent last year. In contrast, Target’s high-income household penetration rate fell 92 basis points last year and is under 60 percent.  

Lasser has Walmart penciled in for 4.5 percent comparable sales growth in its namesake U.S. division for the quarter, while he expects Target to log a much milder 0.5 percent comp increase, after the retailer projected a comp change of up or down in the low-single digits.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman is looking for Walmart’s comp sales to top Wall Street’s expectations with double-digit increases in groceries and a low- to midsingle-digit comp decline in general merchandise.  

But Target might have something to prove.

A shopper passes a sign for a Target store in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Washington, DC, on August 17, 2022. - US retail sales held steady in July as gas prices fell sharply, but the new data released Wednesday by the Commerce Department showed consumers are still spending, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive interest rate hikes. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
A Target store in Washington, D.C. AFP via Getty Images

“We think the market is looking for a slight comp miss — down low-single digits vs. Street at flat — driven by weaker discretionary/general merchandise trends, consistent with broader macro choppiness in the quarter,” Gutman said. “On guidance, we think the ’23 outlook is likely to be generally reiterated, though it’s possible Target could orient its top-line guide to the lower end of the range (down slightly vs. flat at the midpoint currently) considering ongoing discretionary weakness.

“Given the stock’s tepid performance over the past few months, a slight comp miss with in-line margins and a full-year reiteration is probably a fine outcome for the stock,” he said. “Moving through the year, we think Target’s top-line will be more in focus even as much of the recent debate has centered around margins.…This is because sales may come in weaker than expected and could suggest some market share losses, which would be a change in trend from sizable market share gains the past few years.”

Target reports first-quarter results on Wednesday and, according to FactSet, is expected to see adjusted earnings per share drop to $1.77 from $2.19 a year ago. 

Walmart is expected to see first-quarter earnings inch up to $1.31 a share from $1.30 a year earlier.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Hot Summer Bags

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Walmart/Target First-quarter Square Off

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad