Jetsweat — the live and on-demand wellness and fitness subscription-based platform that brings a wide range of boutique studio classes to homes — is introducing Jetsweat Enterprise, the company’s white-labeled software product that’s now available to independent fitness professionals, salons and businesses for digital workouts.

“Through the pandemic, what we found was really that all of our studio partners had these hugely increased needs for digital, so we launched Jetsweat Enterprise as a way to deepen our relationships with our studio partners, as well as take our technology to the larger market,” said Alexandra Dantzig, who cofounded the company with Erin Frankel in 2018. “While our marketplace platform is an invite-only platform, and we really accept only 10 percent of studios that apply to be on the platform, Enterprise is really for all studios. It was something we had always planned to do in our future, but was vastly accelerated by the pandemic and all of these increased needs that we were seeing.”

Jetsweat has been providing users with unlimited online classes, from high-intensity interval training to yoga, for $19.99, using their in-house team to shoot video content at studios and utilizing a custom-built technology that incorporates real-time performance data and personalization. With the coronavirus pandemic changing the fitness business landscape and studios pivoting to offer online classes, the technology will allow boutique studios to better compete against larger establishments, said Frankle. Along with on-demand classes, the technology provides livestreaming services on devices, interaction with instructors and classmates through chat and video, as well as access to user-performance analytics and engagement. Bodyrok, Box + Flow, Punch Pedal and BK Pilates are some of the businesses using the technology.

View Gallery Related Gallery Jonathan Cohen, Markarian, and Sergio Hudson on Being in the Inauguration Fashion Spotlight

“On the Enterprise side, because our offering is curated around the boutique fitness studios, it’s really about: How do we let these really great brands not only increase their audiences exponentially, but really compete against the digital giants of the world like the Pelotons and the Beachbody that have endless technology budgets?” added Frankel. “Our offering is really about giving them the technology that it takes to compete with them.…It’s things like real-time progress reporting where you can see dynamic calorie count, calendar scheduling and integration so you can plan out your month of workouts and see what you’ve completed or scheduled or skipped. And on the personalization side, we do a lot of profile matching between user data and the videos themselves.”

The duo said a standout feature is a two-way video element that, much like Zoom, allows users to see other attendees in a class or friends during private classes, as well as for instructors to interact directly with clients.

“People are craving human interaction right now, especially for a business like a boutique fitness studio which is largely based off of the concept of community,” said Dantzig. “So, what we had to think about was, ‘How do we solve for that in a digital environment?’ It’s an incredibly difficult thing to do and having that two-way video interface is really the best way to do it, because it brings that live sense of the class and also allows for an instructor to teach a class in a way that’s personal to them.”