On Thursday, Westfield unveiled a new set of digital services to go alongside its reopenings nationwide, starting with the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Silicon Valley mall location, which reopened on June 15, will now offer shopping by appointment, universal curbside pick-up across multiple retailers and access to real-time mall activity information ahead of physical visits.

“The new digital services are a part of the center’s efforts to address customer and community concerns as well as the needs of its retailers and restaurants in response to the crisis; while continuing to embrace omnichannel commerce and its commitment to delivering a best in class customer experience,” the company said in a statement.

Using the Westfield app, customers interested in shopping by appointment can book time slots with participating retailers — such as Banana Republic, Francesca’s, Kay Jewelers, Quay Australia, Talbots, Urban Outfitters, We The People and others — or join waiting lists.

Visitors can also view real-time shopper activity online in advance, so they can plan their trips to avoid crowds, and take advantage of a new service called “Answers on the Spot,” which can answer questions spanning store hours and promotions to health and safety practices over text and web chat.

View Gallery Related Gallery JD Barnes on Shooting The BLM Protests as a Black Photographer

At flagship locations, shoppers can arrange for universal curbside pick-up covering orders from multiple retailers. Meanwhile, onsite restaurants offer promotions and delivery through on-demand apps such as Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Westfield plans to add more services in the coming months, such as instant retailer deals. Offered through the Westfield app, the feature may help resident stores push excess inventory.

The digital services are just part of the mall company’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Naturally, as public spaces, its sites have been busy focusing on health and safety practices.

At the Valley Fair mall, for instance, the organization increased the frequency of cleaning measures, according to CDC and local health department guidelines, especially for high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas and water fountains.

Like many other shopping centers, the company also meters guest volume, enforces policies for social distancing and face masks, offers masks and other materials upon request and added more hand sanitizer stations. Meanwhile, Valley Fair continues to make donations to benefit the community through its #WestfieldCares program.