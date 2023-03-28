World of Women NFTs to Debut First IRL Products With Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960

World of Women, a NFT initiative created to further female representation, has joined forces with Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960, marking the former’s first physical product launch for the open market, the parties revealed to WWD on Tuesday.

Co-created by artist Yam Karkai and Raphaël Malavieille, WoW made its mark in 2021 with a 10,000-piece collection of generative NFT artworks celebrating women from a variety of backgrounds. It became a hit, not just in Web 3.0 circles, but also among women’s rights and diversity advocates, mainstream brands, media outlets and celebrities, especially when it caught Reese Witherspoon’s attention. The effort seemed to take aim at a glass ceiling with NFTs, which until then had the reputation of being a boys’ club.

Richie became a fan on both a personal and now professional level. For the TV personality, fashionista and entrepreneur, the WoW x HoH partnership looked like a spiritual match, as both parties are female-centric brands that aim to inspire and empower.

A ring from WoW x Hoh 1960. Courtesy photo

The small, limited-edition collection includes a T-shirt, sweatshirt, ring and tote bag (shown). Courtesy photo

“It’s been a privilege to collaborate with Yam and World of Women. I am a fan of her art and I appreciate that she highlights and empowers women by making them a center of her work,” she explained. “I’m excited to bring these two communities together and have World of Women’s first collaboration available to the general public to be with HOH1960.”

The limited-edition line, which consists of a T-shirt, hoodie, tote bag and a ring, will launch on April 5, but existing WoW and WoW Galaxy NFT holders get a special perk — six hours of early access before doors open more broadly to the public. Token ownership will be verified through Tokenproof via Shopify.

Stylistically, customers can expect to see Karkai’s playful and fanciful sensibility, with vivid, yet harmonious colors set against delicate lines. And, as one would expect, the work puts women at the center of it all.

“Our brands, World of Women and House of Harlow, share a deep commitment to empowering women, celebrating diversity and a passion for creativity, which made this collaboration particularly meaningful,” said Karkai. “It’s a testament to the power of women supporting women and I’m thrilled to bring our communities together to inspire and uplift one another.”