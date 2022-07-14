Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Philipp Plein Embracing the Metaverse, Cryptocurrencies, Web 3.0

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Unlocking the Metaverse’s $1 Trillion Opportunity Requires Speed, Clear Expectations and Content

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Fashion Is a Long Way From Understanding Gaming

Tech Forum: The TikTok Phenomenon: How Brands Sell More

WWD spoke with executives from TikTok, Abercrombie and Express about how they use and envision the platform.

Megan Brophy, Head of Brand Strategy
Megan Brophy, Head of Brand Strategy & Senior Director, Marketing, Abercrombie Brands, Matt Cleary, Head of Retail & Global Business Solutions, TikTok, and Kendra Stokes, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Express. Courtesy

The surge in TikTok users during the pandemic can largely be credited to consumers hunkering down at home and looking for new ways to entertain themselves. But the platform had the added advantage of providing retailers a new way to directly communicate with their audiences. 

“[TikTok] is a really powerful tool for brands and creators alike,” Matt Cleary, head of retail and global business solutions at TikTok, told WWD’s technology reporter Adriana Lee during Fairchild Media Group’s Tech Forum, in a session titled “The TikTok Phenomenon: How Classic Brands Find New Life Online.”

“Seventy-three percent of our users feel a deeper connection to the brands they interact with on TikTok, compared with other platforms,” Cleary continued. “It’s a place where brands could become an integral part of the fabric of those communities. During the pandemic, we lost some of that [experience of] going into a store to discover something new. And the ‘for you’ page in TikTok became a new place for product discovery; where you could be introduced to new products and new brands and start your shopping journey there.”

Related Galleries

Legacy brands and established retailers were quick to pick up on this trend, offering original content, as well as partnering with others on the platform, in an effort to meet more consumers. Two such brands were Abercrombie & Fitch and Express

“Everyone [was] getting on the TikTok train at the beginning of the pandemic,” Megan Brophy, head of brand strategy and senior director of marketing at Abercrombie Brands, said during the virtual forum. “It all happened organically. And we were noticing that our customer was so quickly moving over to the TikTok platform and creating all this amazing content about their shopping experiences and trying to rediscover the Abercrombie brand and share it with others and show off their favorite styles. So we took notice and really decided that we want to try and own this [space] and embrace our consumers, kind of, moving over to this platform, and [consumers] loving rediscovering our brand. So, what started organically has now become quite robust and quite holistic.”

The company has been able to achieve this by way of consumer content, as well as Abercrombie-original content and content created in partnership with others, such as the nonprofit group The Trevor Project. 

“So it’s really becoming 360, but [TikTok] started really organically, based on where the platform was starting to fit into people’s lives,” Brophy said. “The platform has enabled us to go viral and sell out many, many times.”

But Brophy and others have acknowledged that the platform is still changing. And the companies and brands that can stay ahead of that curve will fare the best. 

“We’re so excited to see how [TikTok] will evolve and become even more of an e-commerce platform than it is today,” Brophy said. “That’s clearly what customers are wanting out of it. They’re discovering new brands and products. While this is largely thought of as a marketing channel, it is significantly more than that. Our design team is watching, our merchandising team is watching. Our PR and social teams are watching. I think it’s our brand president’s favorite platform and she’s always watching and understanding trends and what’s coming. So it’s really something we look at incredibly holistically to — not only inform talent — [but] to inform marketing messaging, to inform style, to understand what our consumers are loving and not loving about our product and learning how we can evolve what we offer because of it. It truly is a billion-person platform focus group. And that’s how we look at it to ensure that we’re using it to approach all aspects of our business.” 

Kendra Stokes, vice president of brand marketing at Express, said there’s a constant learning curve when navigating TikTok. 

“There’s no one formula for any one brand,” she explained. “The trends that emerge [on TikTok] really inspire our content strategy, as well as our social strategy, because TikTok is such an important, trends-setting culturally, phenomenon place. It just filters out across every other social platform.” 

Cleary added that it’s not just specialty retailers either. 

“Even high-fashion houses — like Prada and Celine — are taking cues from creators and things they’ve seen to influence their future collections. So a lot of what we’re focused on is not just how do you connect with that audience, but [also] how do you learn from them and how do we take those insights in as real time as possible and create around them? We’re thinking about — with our partners — how do we turn it into a trend forecasting tool?” 

In the future, both Abercrombie and Express said they will experiment with live shopping and use of different types of talent on the platform, as well as learning better ways to merge the digital space with in-person events. 

“We’re staying true to who we are,” Brophy said. “There’s a lot happening on this platform. But that doesn’t mean that brands should show up in every aspect of it. So [it’s about understanding] how do we ensure we find our place where consumers want to hear from us and maybe expect to see us.”

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Hot Summer Bags

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The TikTok Phenomenon: Brands Leverage The

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad