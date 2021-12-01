Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

‘Yellow Trip Road’ Experience Offers NFTs, Mental Health Guidance

Yellow Trip Road is an immersive, extended reality experience from EBIT, the company founded by Simon Whitehouse that wants to spark conversations about mental health.

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,
The "Yellow Trip Road" experience will launch online on Dec. 1, complete with NFTs. Courtesy image

LONDON – Simon Whitehouse, the fashion executive and founder of a creative collective called EBIT, will on Wednesday unveil a digital and NFT project that’s close to his heart, and his head.

Called “Yellow Trip Road,” it’s a gaming-style journey that’s meant to help users tune into the mental health challenges that many will face as they move through life.

Designed as an immersive extended reality experience, it asks viewers to follow a yellow brick road through bright and lovely landscapes, and bleak and deserted ones, too.

After winding through the surreal landscapes, the road leads into outer space where everything appears to be detached, senseless and out of reach. The journey eventually improves, ending with a blue ocean and sky.

The virtual trip is meant to engender empathy and offer “a metaphor for those suffering from mental health issues,” Whitehouse told WWD.

Related Galleries

EBIT stands for Enjoy Being in Transition, and Whitehouse said he wants to tap into the creativity of designers, musicians and artists and provoke conversations around mental health. 

In accounting lingo, EBIT stands for Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, but Whitehouse wanted to subvert that meaning and build a thriving business that does not rely on “extreme capitalism.” He said he wants the collective to put “purpose before profit.”

Whitehouse said he created EBIT in “explicit homage” to the legacy of Factory Records. “There is artistic freedom, no limitations – and that breeds creativity.”

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,
One of the “Bumper Jumpers” on sale as part of the “Yellow Trip Road” experience.

Until now, EBIT has been working on under-the-radar culture and music projects, all of which focused on addressing mental health issues. Collaborators so far have included M/M (Paris), Glen Luchford, Michel Gaubert, Soo Joo Park, DJ John Digweed and Wilson Oryema.

Yellow Trip Road marks EBIT’s first foray into the digital world, and NFT merchandise. 

It will offer 300 limited-edition “Bumper Jumpers,” or NFT sweatshirts, which Whitehouse describes as “a symbol of safety as we evolve through this tricky new world.”

There are three different styles, and they’ll be available to purchase via The Dematerialised, a market for digital fashion and NFTs on the Lukso blockchain.

The sweatshirts cost 150 euros each, and come with a variety of file versions to enhance utility in the physical world and online. They include a 3-D Bumper Jumper; a game engine optimized one; an exclusive 2-D piece of digital art from the Yellow Trip Road, and an AR experience.

Some 10 percent of all sales will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Early next year, people will be able to purchase physical Bumper Jumpers as well. Made in Italy, they’ll be sold through local dealers “on the streets of Paris and New York,” rather than through e-commerce. Whitehouse said he envisions buyers contacting vendors via SMS or DM, and meeting in person to make the transaction. 

Whitehouse said the audience for the digital experience, and the products, is “anybody interested in street fashion, the metaverse, and what’s coming next. This project does not follow the regular retail path.”

The Yellow Trip Road experience was created by the LA-based AnamXR, a cloud-based platform that develops virtual worlds. AnamXR launched in December 2020, and since then has partnered with companies including Farfetch and Burberry.

EBIT also worked with the designer Dominic Laurelli and with Soo Joo Park, the model and singer, on the jumpers and creative aspects of the journey. Johnny Jewel of the Italians Do It Better record label created a “multi-sensory experience” and audio backdrop.

Yellow Trip Road will open on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. CET on yellowtriproad.com, and be available until Dec. 15.

EBIT is Whitehouse’s personal business, and a passion project. Earlier this year, he was named chief executive officer of Eco-Age, the consultancy, marketing and communications firm that looks to promote sustainability and the circular economy.

Whitehouse was previously CEO of the creative agency Art Partner. Prior to that, he held the same role at JW Anderson from 2014 to the end of 2017.

He has also worked with labels including Matthew Williamson, Diesel Black Gold and DKNY. Whitehouse was global sales and brand director of Diesel Black Gold for three years, and global commercial director of Matthew Williamson for two years.

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Yellow Trip Road' Experience Offers NFTs,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad