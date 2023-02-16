×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Susan Wojcicki's departure from Google’s video platform looks like the end of an era. Whether that's good or bad depends on whom you ask.

FILE - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA on Feb. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. Wojcicki announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, that she is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Susan Wojcicki in 2017, introducing YouTube TV in L.A. AP

After nearly a decade at the helm, YouTube chief executive officer Susan Wojcicki is leaving the streaming video empire to focus on “family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about,” she said in an internal memo to employees on Thursday.

What that will be is anyone’s guess. Wojcicki, one of the earliest Googlers and sister of Anne, CEO of DNA-testing company 23andMe, has been one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley. She’s also the second high-ranking female tech executive to leave a major Big Tech company in recent memory, with Evans Hankey — Jony Ive’s industrial design successor at Apple — revealing plans to vacate her role later this year.

Related Galleries

The departure comes amid a tumultuous time for the technology sector, in general, and operations like parent company Google, which rely on online advertising revenue, in particular. Downturns in spending amid an uncertain economy have racked up enormous losses across tech and retail. That plays out as other pressures mount, as scrutiny on Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon intensifies over privacy, disinformation and allegedly anti-competitive tactics.

Naturally, there was no whiff of that in Wojcicki’s letter. Instead, she struck a positive tone, writing that. “I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube.”

This team will now be steered by her second-in-command, Neal Mohan.

So far, reactions to the news have been mixed. On one hand, some observers view it as the end of an era. As one of Google’s earliest employees, Wojcicki’s tenure goes back almost 25 years, back to the days when the business was a garage-bound startup under co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

From there, she took on a multitude of responsibilities as needed, from marketing to co-creating Google Image Search and leading the company’s initial video and book search tools. She was instrumental in AdSense’s creation and early development and had a hand in acquiring DoubleClick and YouTube.

But her leadership at the latter also sparked waves of criticism from the creator community, whose billions of fashion, beauty, gaming and other uploads form YouTube’s lifeblood.

Wojcicki turned the business into a video streaming juggernaut by ensuring that it pulsed with a never-ending flow of videos, thanks to the constant innovation and creative approaches to monetization. But all the changes — from policies and payments to the algorithms that dictate which videos gain visibility — also sparked frustration, decimating some followings while amping up others seemingly at random.

That could change under Mohan.

As if to head off any concerns or answer questions that creators and brands might have about the person who will run one of their most important content channels, Wojcicki ran down a short list of some of his bona fides.

After joining Google through the DoubleClick acquisition, he rose to prominence in the organization to eventually run its all important display and video ads business. In 2015, he became chief product officer of YouTube, where he has “played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and [he] has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform,” she wrote.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities and our employees… With all we’re doing across Shorts, streaming and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us.”

Wojcicki will stick around to help with the transition and, thanks to an arrangement she worked out with Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai, she will remain in an advisory capacity across Google and Alphabet.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Hot Summer Bags

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

YouTube CEO Presses Stop on Top Job

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad