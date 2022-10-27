×
Zebra Technologies’ Global Shopper Study Reveals Consumer Satisfaction Drivers

The 15th annual survey looks at consumer behaviors, technology solutions in-store and staffing solutions.

self-checkouts
Zebra Technologies’ 15th annual Global Shopper study shows self-serve technology drives shopper satisfaction. M-Production - stock.adobe.com

As shoppers return to stores in numbers similar to before the pandemic, the 15th installment of Zebra Technologies’ annual Global Shopper Study shows new habits being embraced by consumers. The study surveyed more than 4,200 shoppers, store associates and retail decision-makers globally to gauge today’s shopper experience, technology usage and fulfillment.

Among other technology-led habits, self-service or do-it-yourself technology in stores was found to be leading the way to higher consumer satisfaction. Shopper interaction across these solutions continues to rise and nearly half of the shoppers cite that they have used self-checkouts while almost 40 percent say they have used cashless payment methods.

Overall, Zebra Technology reports that the technology has resulted in a 70 percent improvement in shopper satisfaction. The technology provides consumers with multiple benefits including giving store associates more time to spend on the floor helping shoppers. At the same time, the interaction with self-service also appeals to the 76 percent of consumers who say they want to get in and out of a store as quickly as possible.

Self-checkouts specifically were found to be beneficial for both the consumer and the retailer. And for 77 percent of retailers, staffed checkouts are even being thought of as less necessary with automation technology with nearly half reporting they are readying their stores, converting traditional check-out spaces to self-service and contactless options. At the same time, 80 percent of consumers expect retailers to have the latest technology.

Authors of the report note that it is important for retailers to note the shoppers’ “everything experience,” where consumers expect a seamless experience however they shop.

To provide consumers with a seamless experience, nearly half of retailers surveyed are also converting space in their stores for order pick-up. When looking at fulfillment, convenience continued to reign as king. In the company’s report, most shoppers (75 percent) reported a preference for having items delivered while 64 percent opt for retailers who offer in-store or curbside pick-up. Additionally, 80 percent of shoppers say they prioritize convenience in reverse logistics, preferring retailers that offer easy returns.

“Shoppers don’t see channels, they see one shopping experience however they shop,” said Matthew Guiste, retail industry lead at Zebra Technologies. “The days of siloed, omnichannel operations are out of step with how people shop today. A unified commerce approach can help retailers meet shoppers how they shop — online, in-store, social, mobile, or any combination — and improve their overall experience.” 

Further, Guiste said that what is clear is that “retail is always changing” from expectations, experiences and behaviors of shoppers, associates and retail executives at a rapid pace. “Only when technology and people come together, both in vision for tomorrow and ability to execute today, can retailers consistently deliver the experiences customers expect. Retail is at a point where technology isn’t just a want or nice to have — it’s a must-have.”  

