Zoovu has rolled out a “self-service digital assistant” platform for retailers and brands that aims to bolster engagement with consumers while creating a more personalized and relevant shopping experience. Powered by artificial intelligence, the interface “fuels a new means of brand/consumer interaction and engagement via solutions like chatbots and voice assistants, providing authentic personalized experiences and conversations for shoppers as they progress through their purchase journeys,” the company said.

The rollout of the platform comes as companies accelerate the deployment of machine learning and virtual personal assistant technologies. Researchers at Zoovu found that despite investments made by brands and retailers in this area, there are shortcomings in how well the technologies work. The company said it found that “nearly one-in-four marketers said their digital assistant solutions aren’t intelligent, scalable or adaptive enough, underscoring the need for an augmented product offering.”

Zoovu, which is an AI conversational marketing platform provider, noted that as e-commerce sites evolve and shoppers seek more “contextual and personalized experiences,” its new interface “looks to fill this gap.” Rob Mullen, chief executive officer of Zoovu, said self-service technology options offered in the market “are an increasingly growing ask amongst our customers, and we’re helping to revolutionize this market as it relates to brands’ digital assistant deployment efforts.”

“We’re in the business of helping brands create more relatable, conversational touchpoints with consumers, and our platform only enhances this effort,” Mullen said adding that the interface provides “the opportunity for digital assistants to be an attainable asset for all brands regardless of size, industry or target audience.”

Zoovu said in a statement that the suite of solutions offered provides more than 200 “bespoke templates. Each template has unique layouts as well as designs and “conversational flows,” which empower brands “to create an entirely customized digital assistant based on their respective needs, as well as those of their customers.”

The interface can be enhanced with various “add-one capabilities,” such as plugins for lead generation and CRM integration.

Zoovu is also differentiating its platform by touting several “under the hood” features that can help brands and retailers better serve shoppers. The company said that with the interface, retailers and brands “no longer require dedicated IT costs or resources to create and deploy digital assistants and can take charge of the experience they wish to provide by having direct access to the technology’s infrastructure.”

“On the back-end, Zoovu constantly collects interaction patterns to understand the positive and negative elements of Q&A feeds, while also capturing behavioral data, providing real-time insights to help brands and retailers optimize their product recommendation and customer profile building efforts and ensure more personalized and streamlined shopper experiences,” the company said.

Mullen said brands and retailers can use these AI capabilities “to monitor and draw insights from every conversation and learn from them to determine how certain areas of a brand can perform better in the future.”