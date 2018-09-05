Amid the swirl of fast-paced shows and glamorous parties that are about to hit New York in the form of fashion week, all the key figures will need to rest their heads somewhere after a manic day of work, socializing, and — of course — social media.

While many will decamp on the city’s luxurious hotels and some of Airbnb’s most Instagram-worthy offerings, others will have all their home comforts on hand as they already own a slice of New York real estate.

Here, we take a look at the New York homes of some of fashion’s biggest names.

Michael Kors

Last fashion week, Michael Kors was busy selling one of his apartments, as well as putting on a star-studded show attended by the likes of Blake Lively and Zendaya.

This one should be slightly quieter for him as he shouldn’t have any property transactions to deal with on top of his runway show.

Instead, he can enjoy some downtime at his remaining West Village abode — a luxury penthouse at the Greenwich Lane complex that reportedly cost the former “Project Runway” judge and his husband, Lance LePere, around $17 million when they bought it in 2015.

Kors recently gave Architectural Digest’s readers a tour of the two-bedroom apartment for its September issue, showing off its impressive wrap-around terrace with unobstructed views of the World Trade Center, the Hudson River and beyond.

There’s also a bedroom primarily used by his beloved Cornish Rex cats, Bunny and Viola, walls decked with Polaroids Andy Warhol took at Studio 54, and a tub in the master bathroom with city views.

The West Village development, which is a mixture of town houses and condos spread across five separate buildings that were once part of the old St. Vincent’s Hospital, has been particularly popular among the fashion set. Shoe queen Tamara Mellon and model Toni Garrn also have homes there.

Stacey Bendet

In the run-up to her fashion week presentation, it’s doubtful that Alice + Olivia cofounder, chief executive officer and creative director Stacey Bendet will be spending much time at home, but when she does it will be at the uber-exclusive Dakota building.

Earlier this year, she and her producer husband Eric Eisner, whose father was the former chief executive officer of Walt Disney, picked up two side-by-side apartments at the iconic Upper West Side address for a total of $15 million.

The first is a pretty spectacular nine-room spread that was once reportedly home to Judy Garland, although no one has been able to officially confirm that fact, while their second purchase was another three-bedroom unit next door.

The seller of that pad was “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer Roberta Flack, who decked it out with a lot of mirrored walls, while maintaining many original details such as moldings and shutter-framed windows.

Sara Sampaio

In between shows and all the glamorous parties, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, will be getting some shut-eye at her brand-new $3.5 million apartment in the East Village.

The 27-year-old’s new home, designed by famed interior designer Paris Forino, comes with 1,604 square feet of living space including three bedrooms, oversize casement windows, wide-plank white oak floors and a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen with Calacatta marble countertops and blackened metal hardware.

It also boasts a luxurious master suite complete with a marble bathroom and a massive walk-in closet, perfect for all the clothes a supermodel no doubt owns.

The 82-unit building — Steiner East Village — which has just been completed, also has an impressive 16,000 square feet of amenities — a 50-foot pool, a spa, a gym, a library, a courtyard and rooftop gardens to name just a few.

Tommy Hilfiger

When Tommy Hilfiger returns from his big night in Shanghai, he might be spotted milling around some of the glamorous parties and has a couple of homes to choose from when it comes to taking getting some rest.

He owns a grand estate in Greenwich, Conn., but if he decides to stay in the city, it will be at his penthouse at the iconic Plaza Hotel, which has a breakfast nook adorned in an “Eloise” mural in one of the landmark Manhattan building’s four turrets, as well as a terrace that looks like a life-size chess set overlooking Central Park.

Hilfiger has been trying to sell it on and off for almost a decade. It’s currently on the market for $50 million, but at one point had a eye-watering $80-million price tag.

He told the Wall Street Journal a while back that he had received a couple of offers in the past but they didn’t come through.

“One I didn’t accept and the other the guy didn’t come up with the money. I’m of the belief that if it sells, it sells,” he said. “If it doesn’t sell, I’ll just keep it.”

Gigi Hadid

Alongside her sister Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid will be one of the most sought after models during fashion week and will have an exhausting schedule.

When she finally gets time to sleep, though, she won’t need to crash at her mother and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid’s plush apartment in TriBeCa or at her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik’s SoHo penthouse.

She has her own place at an Annabelle Selldorf-designed luxury boutique condominium in NoHo that she paid just under $4 million for in 2015.

The two-bedroom, 2,085-square-foot apartment features direct elevator entry, a light and airy corner living room, a private master suite with generous storage and windowed bath.

She can also get her body in tip-top shape for fashion week at the building’s gym, which overlooks its sunken garden. As the condo only has 11 residences, there shouldn’t be too much of a line for the treadmills in the morning.

Ralph Lauren

The biggest ticket in town during NYFW will be to Ralph Lauren, who is holding his 50th anniversary show and dinner at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park.

Last year, he chauffeured the fashion crowd to his New York home in the town of Bedford to view his fall 2018 fashion show among his world-class vintage car collection.

However, they were only shown the garage and sadly didn’t get a peek of the stone manor house that he and his wife Ricky call home, which is pretty impressive to say the least and was featured in a glossy 2004 spread in Architectural Digest.

Surrounded by over 250 acres of land and built in 1919, the 17,000-square-foot property includes a mahogany-paneled library; an English drawing room; a five-room, private master suite; and a state-of-the-art dressing room.