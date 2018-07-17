Maria Buccellati’s collaborative fashion label Faith Connexion may be based in Paris, but that hasn’t stopped her from picking up a brand new Miami home.

After showing the brand’s men’s spring 2019 collection on the runways of the French capital last month, its founder and president returned to her native city to buy a house on star-studded Palm Island in Miami Beach for $2.9 million.

With its modern interiors, the four-bedroom house, originally listed for sale for $3.55 million, certainly won’t disappoint any of her stylish collaborators should they ever drop by for a visit — rapper, DJ and producer Swizz Beatz, model Isabeli Fontana and model/DJ Sita Abellan are among those who have teamed with Faith Connexion.

The spaceship-like exterior is a mixture of white concrete and glass with flashes of gray concrete and wood, while the interiors have been carefully designed to give the house an indoor/outdoor feeling and make the most of the Miami sunshine.

Indeed, the bright and airy open plan living room opens up entirely on one side to the garden, while there are more outdoor spaces on the second floor in the form of two terraces that can be accessed through walls of glass doors.

There’s also an outdoor pool — a feature no self-respecting Miami home would be without — that’s surrounded by a neat emerald green hedge and palm trees for extra privacy.

Globe-trotting Buccellati, who was previously married to the president and creative director of Italian luxury jewelry brand Buccellati, will continue to split her time between Paris, New York and Miami, but it’s understood that the Palm Island pad will be her main home.

Saddy Delgado, vice president of One Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer, and One Sotheby’s agent Laura Roxana Garcia represented the seller.