Nino Cerruti’s House to Be Auctioned Off for 1.25M Euros

MILAN — Nino Cerruti’s storied house in Biella, Italy — the renowned hillside textile hub from where he helmed the Cerruti fashion and textile company for more than 60 years until his death in 2022 — is to be auctioned off in June.

With a reserve auction price of 1.25 million euros, the estate, a 14,000-square-foot mansion immersed in a lush garden spanning more than 7,600 hectares, is currently owned by Ian Cerruti, the fashion designer and entrepreneur’s grandson.

“My grandfather was not only a designer but also a visionary. His blend of Italian elegance and French flair, together with his penchant for details, impeccable style and painstaking commitment to quality are captured not only by his [fashion] projects but also by this house,” he said.

“It’s part of the history of Cerruti as much as of Italy and we hope this place can inspire and motivate its next owner in the future,” he added.

Inside Nino Cerruti’s mansion. Marco Giarracca/Courtesy of Sotheby’s

A multifacility complex comprising an eight-bedroom manor house dating back to 1834, a guest house built in 2003 and a guardian cottage spacious enough to accommodate a six-person group, the estate is located just outside Biella and is surrounded by woods, a lemon house and rose garden. It also features a cellar for winemaking.

Furnished in a classical and eclectic style with eccentric touches, the manor house displays ancient tapestry and sofas upholstered in delicate-colored velvets; trompe-l’œil festoon decoration framing the arched doorway; woodwork and wainscoting, as well as marble fireplaces, statues and iconic design pieces such as Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni’s Arco lamp for lighting company Flos.

Inside Nino Cerruti’s mansion. Marco Giarracca/Courtesy of Sotheby’s

It will be auctioned by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in collaboration with Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, the group’s luxury real estate auction and luxury real estate management divisions.

The auction kicks off on June 8 and runs until June 14 at Sotheby’s New York. It can be joined online via the concierge service.

Cerruti died in January 2022 at age 91, following complications from a surgery.

He was born in Biella and was a key figure in the international fashion industry, well-respected and known for his elegance, kindness and polite ways.

Cerruti’s grandfather had founded a textile mill in Biella in 1881, the Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti. Drawing from his experience in producing excellent fabrics, Cerruti ventured into the production of clothing in the late ’50s.