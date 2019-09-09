Having moved the headquarters of her eponymous brand to Los Angeles a few years ago, shoe queen Tamara Mellon is now trying to offload her New York homes.

Undeterred by being unable to find a buyer for her $25 million Upper East Side penthouse after several years on the market, the founder and creative director of direct-to-consumer luxury footwear brand Tamara Mellon Brand Inc. has listed another multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment.

The latest offering is a plush 4,000-square-foot Greenwich Village abode, asking just shy of $20 million.

It’s located in the exclusive Greenwich Lane complex that has become a favorite of the fashion crowd, with Michael Kors, Toni Garrn and VF Corp. heir Peter Barbey all counted among its residents, while Naomi Campbell reportedly toured one of its pricy penthouses.

Mellon’s three-bedroom apartment is in the development’s tallest building and comes with a sprawling living room, framed with floor-to-ceiling windows boasting expansive city views.

Elsewhere, there’s an eat-in kitchen, an office, a plush white-on-white master-suite with a huge closet and private bathroom, as well as a 1,200-square-foot private terrace.

All of Greenwich Lane’s residents also have as access to a plethora of high-end amenities, including yoga and treatment rooms, a 25-meter swimming pool and hot tub, a golf simulator and a 21-seat screening room.

As for Mellon’s 7,000-square-foot Upper East Side penthouse, that was first listed in the summer of 2014 with a $34 million price tag. Ever since, it has been on and off the market and undergone two price chops. It was also at one point advertised as an $85,000-a-month rental.

A rep for Mellon, who also cofounded Jimmy Choo, did not respond immediately to request for comment, while Carrie Chiang of Corcoran Group, the listing brokerage for both apartments, declined to comment.

