Has Tommy Hilfiger had a change of heart over his Florida living situation?

The fashion designer and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, have quietly sold one of their opulent Florida homes to a Russian oligarch despite only owning it for just a little over a year.

In an off-market deal, Vladimir Stolyarenko, a one-time prominent Russian banker, paid the fashion designer $35 million for the oceanfront Palm Beach property, $1 million more than Hilfiger spent on it last year, according to mortgage records first reported by The Real Deal. It’s unclear if they ever moved into it.

Little is known about the Mediterranean-style mansion apart from that it is privately situated at the end of a quiet lane and has 10,600 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms with impressive views of the Atlantic Ocean and staff quarters, plus 200 feet of beach frontage.

Not long before the sale, Hilfiger removed his colorful Pop Art-themed Golden Beach, Fla., home with “scratch-and-sniff” walls for $23.5 million. He had been trying to sell it after he bought the Palm Beach estate, leading to speculation that he has decided to hold onto it as his base in the Sunshine State.

One of his homes, however, is still for sale — a plush penthouse at the iconic Plaza, asking $50 million. He’s been trying to sell it on and off for the past decade and at one point, for an eye-watering $80 million.

The struggle to sell that pad comes despite it boasting a breakfast nook adorned in an “Eloise” mural in one of the landmark Manhattan building’s four turrets, as well as a terrace that looks like a life-size chess set overlooking Central Park.

It’s understood that these days, he spends much of his time at his grand estate in tony Greenwich, Conn. He also has a home on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

A spokesperson for Hilfiger did not respond to request for comment.