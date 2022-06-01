×
10 New Movies to Stream in June 2022

A guide to the new movies hitting Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services this month.

10 New Movies to Watch in
A still from "Father of the Bride" Courtesy of HBO Max

Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max are expanding their original film offerings in June 2022.

One of the month’s most anticipated movies is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing a new take on the beloved “Father of the Bride” film. The new version centers on a Cuban American family and stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Diego Boneta and others.

Hulu is also expanding its comedy offerings this month with “Fire Island,” a film following a group of queer friends on their last annual trip to Fire Island Pines, and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” which tells the story of a retired widow who goes on a sexual awakening journey with the help of a sex worker.

The month will also see the release of two basketball-themed films: Netflix’s “Hustle,” which stars Adam Sandler as a basketball scout who finds a standout player abroad and brings him over to try out for the NBA, and “Rise,” which is inspired by the true story of basketball stars and brothers Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new movies to stream in June 2022. Read on for more.

“Interceptor”
Stream on Netflix on June 3

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Interceptor” Courtesy of Netflix

Starring Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey, “Interceptor” tells the story of an army captain who uses her years of training and expertise to stop an attack on the remote missile interceptor she’s stationed on.

“Fire Island”
Stream on Hulu on June 3

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Fire Island” Courtesy of Hulu

“Fire Island” follows a group of queer best friends on their final annual trip to Fire Island Pines. The film stars Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho and others.

“Hollywood Stargirl”
Stream on Disney+ on June 3

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Hollywood Stargirl” Courtesy of Disney Enterprises

“Hollywood Stargirl” is the sequel to Disney+’s original film following Stargirl Caraway, a young girl who leaves her home in the fictional town of Mica, Ariz., to move to Los Angeles when her mother gets hired as a costume designer on a movie.

“Hustle”
Stream on Netflix on June 8

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Hustle” Scott Yamano/Netflix

Sandler stars in “Hustle” as a basketball scout who finds a standout player abroad and brings him to the U.S. to try his shot at making it in the NBA.

“Father of the Bride”
Stream on HBO Max on June 16

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Father of the Bride” Courtesy of HBO Max

HBO Max is releasing a modernized version of the beloved “Father of the Bride” film, this time starring the likes of Garcia, Estefan, Boneta, Chloe Fineman and others.

“Spiderhead”
Stream on Netflix on June 17

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Spiderhead” Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the New Yorker story “Escape From Spiderhead,” “Spiderhead” follows two inmates who form a connection while in a state-of-the-art penitentiary and take mind-altering drugs in exchange for a commuted sentence. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
Stream on Hulu on June 17

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Courtesy of Hulu

Emma Thompson stars as a retired widow who hires a young sex worker, played by Daryl McCormack, to help her on her post-marital sexual awakening.

“Jerry & Marge Go Large”
Stream on Paramount+ on June 17

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Jerry & Marge Go Large” Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

The new film is inspired by the true story of Jerry Selbee, who discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and won millions of dollars to revive his small Michigan town. The film stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening.

“Rise”
Stream on Disney+ on June 24

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Rise” Courtesy of Disney+

“Rise” tells the story of NBA basketball stars and brothers Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo who discovered their sports skills on a local youth team while growing up in Athens and entered the NBA Draft in 2013 as long shot prospects.

“Trevor: The Musical”
Stream on Disney+ on June 24

10 New Movies to Watch in June 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+
A still from “Trevor: The Musical” Courtesy of Disney+

A filmed version of the off-Broadway musical, “Trevor: The Musical” follows a 13-year-old boy on his journey of self-discovery. The musical is inspired by the 1995 Oscar-winning short film, which was also the inspiration for the nonprofit organization, The Trevor Project, which is the world’s largest LGBTQ suicide prevention and mental health organization for young people.

