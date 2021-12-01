×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021

This month’s documentaries and docuseries delve into topics like true crime, prisoner abuse and police corruption, among others.

11 New Documentaries to Watch in
Will Smith stars in "Welcome to Earth." Courtesy of Disney+

The new documentaries and docuseries debuting in December 2021 deal with a host of heavy topics, such as true crime, murder, police corruption and prisoner abuse.

Streaming services like HBO Max, Netflix, Discovery+ and Disney+ are expanding their documentary offerings this month, with offerings like HBO Max’s “The Forever Prisoner,” which tells the story of Abu Zubaydah, the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques, and Discovery+’s “The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler,” which looks at the serial killer’s crimes in the context of the city’s decades-long racism.

On the lighter side, Disney+ is releasing “Welcome to Earth,” which follows Will Smith on a journey to the world’s greatest wonders. Netflix is releasing “Voir,” which is a celebration of the art of cinema.

Related Galleries

Here, WWD looks at 11 new documentaries and docuseries to watch in December 2021. Read on for more.

“Adrienne”
Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 1

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021: Netflix,
A still from “Adrienne.” Courtesy of HBO Max

Actress Adrienne Shelly’s husband, Andy Ostroy, directs the documentary that tells the story about his wife’s life story and legacy, as well as her tragic murder in 2006. The film includes conversations with family, friends and colleagues that knew Shelly.

“Fruitcake Fraud”
Stream on Discovery+ on Dec. 1

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “Fruitcake Fraud.” ITV

The documentary tells the story of Colin Street Bakery in Corsicana, Texas — the home to the country’s best fruitcakes — which was extorted millions of dollars. The film shows how the culprits acted out the crime and how it was ultimately solved.

“Coming Out Colton”
Stream on Netflix on Dec. 3

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “Coming Out Colton.” CALEB ALVARADO/NETFLIX

Former NFL player and star of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood documents his journey of coming out as a gay man by addressing his past and the struggles that got him to where he is today.

“The Rescue”
Stream on Disney+ on Dec. 3

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “The Rescue.” Courtesy of Disney+

“The Rescue” tells the story of the rescue mission of the 12 boys and their coach, who were trapped in a flooded cave in Northern Thailand in 2018.

“The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler”
Stream on Discovery+ on Dec. 3

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still “The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler.” CS Productions Inc.

The three-part docuseries tells the story of the Chicago Strangler, who attacked and killed 51 Black women since 1999. The series takes an in-depth look at the crimes in the context of decades-long racism in the city and examines the emotional toll the crimes took on the victims’ families.

“The Forever Prisoner”
Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 6

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “The Forever Prisoner.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The documentary film tells the story of Abu Zubaydah, the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques, which was later identified as torture by people outside of the agency. Zubaydah was never charged with a crime, but remained imprisoned at Guantánamo Bay.

“Voir”
Stream on Netflix on Dec. 6

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “Voir.” Netflix

From Oscar-nominated filmmakers David Fincher and David Prior, the six-part docuseries celebrates the art of cinema and the personal connections people make with movies.

“The Slow Hustle”
Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 7

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “The Slow Hustle.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The documentary film chronicles the death of Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter, who was fatally shot in 2017 while in the line of duty. The film explores the mysterious circumstances around the detective’s death and uncovers the corruption within the Baltimore police department.

“Welcome to Earth”
Stream on Disney+ on Dec. 8

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “Welcome to Earth.” Courtesy of Disney+

Will Smith stars in the docuseries, taking viewers to the world’s greatest wonders and uncovering hidden secrets with a group of experienced guides.

“Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes”
Stream on Discovery+ on Dec. 12

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Tapes.” Blink Films

The four-part series documents the controversial trial of Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, who became the most notorious killers in Canada.

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”
Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 13

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2021
A still from “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.” Robert Fuhring

The documentary film focuses on the creators and educators behind “Sesame Street” and gives an in-depth look at how they created one of the most beloved and long-lasting children’s franchises in history.

READ MORE HERE: 

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021 

21 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in December 2021 

How the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Designers Brought Each Week’s Theme to Life 

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

11 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad