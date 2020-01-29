While many designers have opted to decamp from New York Fashion Week this season, the week is still flush with pop-ups and activations to take in between the shows.

The week’s latest addition comes from chef Mauro Colagreco, who is bringing his three Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur Stateside for a three-day residency at Spring Place in New York. The fine-dining mountainside restaurant, which is based in Côte d’Azur and opened in 2006, was named the best restaurant of 2019 by the World’s Best 50 Restaurants list.

Argentinian chef Colagreco and his team will be cooking a nine-course menu with a Mediterranean focus (dishes include salt-crusted beetroot and fish lotus) at the downtown members club Feb. 10 to 12. The first two nights of the restaurant’s pop-up will be available to the public, with the last night limited to members of the club and VIPs. The exclusivity, of course, comes at a cost: Tickets are priced at $450 and $650 for members and nonmembers, respectively, with a supplemental wine pairing available for $175.

Previous fashion week restaurant pop-ups at Spring Place have included René Redzepi’s Noma and Coya.

