The Golden Globes are over, but awards — and voting — season is in full swing. And Jan. 7 is a busy day this year for film: the BAFTA Awards released its 2020 nominations, hours ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline for Oscar nomination voting. The list of nominees — overwhelmingly white — underscored again the lack of diversity within the film industry, and were quickly criticized online. (Including, interestingly enough, by BAFTA executives, as reported by “Variety.”)

The list is led by American filmmaker Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” which picked up 11 nominations, followed by 10 nominations each for “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” British director Sam Mendes’ WWI “1917,” which won for best drama film at the Golden Globes, follows shortly behind with nine nominations. Margot Robbie will be competing against herself in the best supporting actress category, nominated for her roles in “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” and Scarlett Johansson is up for best lead actress and best supporting actress for “Marriage Story” and “Bombshell,” respectively. “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig received a nomination for best adapted screenplay, but failed to break into the all-male best director category.

The winners will be announced during the 73rd awards ceremony held on Feb. 2.

Here’s a complete list of the nominations:

BEST FILM

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“1917”

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Rocketman”

“Sorry We Missed You”

“The Two Popes”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Bait,” Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

“For Sama,” Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

“Maiden,” Alex Holmes (Director)

“Only You,” Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

“Retablo,” Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“The Farewell,” Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

“For Sama,” Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

DOCUMENTARY

“American Factory,” Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

“Apollo 11,” Todd Douglas Miller

“Diego Maradona,” Asif Kapadia

“For Sama,” Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“The Great Hack,” Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

ANIMATED FILM

“Frozen 2,” Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

“A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

“Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

DIRECTOR

“1917,” Sam Mendes

“The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese

“Joker,” Todd Phillips

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Booksmart,” Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman,”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Jojo Rabbit,” Michael Giacchino

“Joker,” Hildur Guđnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

CASTING

“Joker,” Shayna Markowitz

“Marriage Story,” Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” Victoria Thomas

“The Personal History of David Copperfield,” Sarah Crowe

“The Two Popes,” Nina Gold

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“Le Mans ’66,” Phedon Papamichael

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Le Mans ’66,” Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“1917,” Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

“Joker,” Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

COSTUME DESIGN

“The Irishman,” Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

“Judy,” Jany Temime

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

MAKE UP & HAIR

“1917,” Naomi Donne

“Bombshell,” Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

“Joker,” Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

“Judy,” Jeremy Woodhead

“Rocketman,” Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

SOUND

“1917,” Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

“Joker,” Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

“Le Mans ’66,” David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

“Rocketman,” Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917,” Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

“Avengers: Endgame,” Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

“The Irishman,” Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

“The Lion King,” Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Grandad Was a Romantic,” Maryam Mohajer

“In Her Boots,” Kathrin Steinbacher

“The Magic Boat,” Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Azaar”, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

“Goldfish,” Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill;

“Kamali,” Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad;

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

“The Trap,” Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Micheal Ward