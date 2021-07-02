After two delays, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival is finally making its return.

The 74th edition of the film festival is taking place from July 6 to 17 with 24 films set to make their debut. The festival is unveiling films from all over the world, including the U.S., France, Japan, Morocco, Finland, Russia, Iran and many others.

Oscar-award-winning director and screenwriter Spike Lee is taking on the role of president of the jury for this year’s festival after the 2020 edition was canceled. He will be tasked with handing out the coveted Palme d’Or at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Others on the jury include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, Tahar Rahim, Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, Kleber Mendonça and Mylène Farmer. Jodie Foster will receive the festival’s honorary Palme d’Or at the opening ceremony on July 6.

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival will debut some highly anticipated films, including “Annette,” which stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, Wes Anderson’s star-studded “The French Dispatch” and actor Sean Penn’s “Flag Day,” which features his children Dylan and Hopper Penn.

Here, WWD rounds up all the films debuting at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Scroll on for more.

In Competition

“A Hero” (Iran) — Directed by Asghar Farhadi

“Ahed’s Knee” (Israel) — Directed by Nadav Lapid

“Annette” (France) — Directed by Leos Carax

“Benedetta” (Netherlands) — Directed by Paul Verhoeven

“Bergman Island” (France) — Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

“Casablanca Beats” (Morocco) — Directed by Nabil Ayouch

“Compartment No 6” (Finland) — Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

“Drive My Car” (Japan) — Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Everything Went Fine” (France) — Directed by François Ozon

“Flag Day” (U.S.) — Directed by Sean Penn

“France” (France) — Directed by Bruno Dumont

“Lingui, The Sacred Bonds” (Chad) — Directed by Mahamet-Saleh Haroun

“Memoria” (Thailand) — Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

“Nitram” (Australia) — Directed by Justin Kurzel

“Paris 13th District” (France) — Directed by Jacques Audiard

“Petrov’s Flu” (Russia) — Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov

“Red Rocket” (U.S.) — Directed by Sean Baker

“The Divide” (France) — Directed by Catherine Corsini

“The French Dispatch” (U.S.) — Directed by Wes Anderson

“The Restless” (Belgium) — Directed by Joachim Lafosse

“The Story of My Wife” (Hungary) — Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway) — Directed by Joachim Trier

“Three Floors” (Italy) — Directed by Nanni Moretti

“Titane” (France) — Directed by Julia Ducournau

Out of Competition

“From Africa With Love” (France) — Directed by Nicolas Bedos

“Peaceful” (France) — Directed by Emmanuelle Bercot

“Where Is Anne Frank?” (Israel) — Directed by Ari Folman

“Emergency Declaration” (Korea) — Directed by Han Jae-Rim

“The Velvet Underground” (U.S.) — Directed by Todd Haynes

“Bac Nord” (France) — Directed by Cédric Jimenez

“Aline, The Voice of Love” (France) — Directed by Valérie Lemercier

“Stillwater” (U.S.) — Directed by Tom McCarthy

Un Certain Regard

“After Yang” (U.S.) — Kogonado

“Blue Bayou” (U.S.) — Directed by Justin Chon

“Bonne Mère” (France) — Directed by Hafsia Herzi

“Commitment Hasan” (Turkey) — Directed by Semih Kaplanoglu

“Freda” (Haiti) — Directed by Géssica Généus

“Gaey Wa’r” (China) — Directed by Na Jiazuo

“Great Freedom” (Austria) — Directed by Sebastian Meise

“House Arrest” (Russia) — Directed by Aleksey German Jr.

“La Civil” (Romania/Belgium) — Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

“Lamb” (Iceland) — Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

“La Traviata, My Brothers and I” (France) — Directed by Yohan Manca

“Let There Be Morning” (Israel) — Directed by Eran Kolirin

“Moneyboys” (Austria) — Directed by C.B Yi

“Onoda” (France) — Directed by Arthur Harari

“Playground” (Belgium) — Directed by Laura Wandel

“Prayers For the Stolen” (Mexico) — Directed by Tatiana Huezo

“Rehana Maryam Noor” (Bangladesh) — Directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad

“The Innocents” (Norway) — Directed by Eskil Vogt

“Unclenching the Fists” (Russia) — Directed by Kira Kovalenko

“Women Do Cry” (Bulgaria) — Directed by Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova

Special Screening

“Are You Lonesome Tonight?” (China) — Directed by Wen Shipei

“Babi Yar. Context” (Ukraine) — Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

“Black Notebooks I and Black Notebooks II” (Israel) — Directed by Shlomi Elkabetz

“H6” (France) — Directed by Ye Ye

“Mariner of the Mountains” (Brazil) — Directed by Karim Aïnouz

“Mi Iubita Mon Amour” (France) — Directed by Noémie Merlant

“New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization” (U.S.) — Directed by Andrew Muscato

“The Heroics” (France) — Directed by Maxime Roy

“The Star” (Israel) — Directed by Nadav Lapid

“The Story of Film: A New Generation” (U.K.) — Directed by Mark Cousins

“The Year of the Everlasting Storm” (Iran, Singapore, U.S., Thailand) — Directed by Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery and Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Midnight Screenings

“Suprêmes” (France) — Directed by Audrey Estrougo

“Tralala” (France) — Directed by Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu

“Bloody Oranges” (France) — Directed by Jean-Christophe Meurisse

Cannes Premiere

“Cow” (U.K.) — Directed by Andrea Arnold

“Deception” (France) — Directed by Arnaud Desplechin

“Evolution” (Hungary) — Directed by Kornél Mundruczo

“Hold Me Tight” (France) — Directed by Mathieu Amalric

“In Front of Your Face” (Korea) — Directed by Hong Sang-soo

“Jane by Charlotte” (France) — Directed by Charlotte Gainsbourg

“JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” (U.S) — Directed by Oliver Stone

“Love Songs For Though Guys” (France) — Directed by Samuel Benchetrit

“Marx Puo’ Aspettare” (Italy) — Directed by Marco Bellocchio

“Mothering Sunday” (France) — Directed by Eva Husson

“Val” (U.S.) — Directed by Ting Poo and Leo Scott

“Vortex” (France) — Directed by Gasper Noé

Cinema for the Climate

“Above Water” (France) — Directed by Aissa Maiga

“Animal” (France) — Directed by Cyril Dion

“Bigger Than Us” (France) — Directed by Flore Vasseur

“I Am So Sorry” (China) — Directed by Zhao Liang

“Invisible Demons” (India) — Directed by Rahul Jain

“The Crusade” (France) — Directed by Louis Garrel

“The Velvet Queen” (France) — Directed by Marie Amiguet

