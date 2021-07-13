Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards are here.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy revealed the list of nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards. Its usual contenders, Netflix’s “The Crown” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” lead the nominations, with plenty of its cast members earning nods for their respective performances, including newcomer Emma Corrin for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.” Both series were also nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Other nominees include Jason Sudeikis for his role in fan-favorite “Ted Lasso,” Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You,” Elizabeth Olsen for “WandaVision,” Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit” and Mj Rodriguez for “Pose.” The Emmy nomination is Rodriguez’s first as she makes history for being the first transgender performer to receive a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and be available to stream live on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Read on for the list of Emmy Awards nominees.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson – “Kenan”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant – “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco -“Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney – “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – “Hacks”

Kenan Thompson – “SNL”

Bowen Yang – “SNL”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift – “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser – “The Kominsky Method”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant – “SNL”

Kate McKinnon – “SNL”

Cecily Strong – “SNL”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez – “The Flight Attendant”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin – “SNL”

Dave Chappelle – “SNL”

Morgan Freeman – “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya – “SNL”

Daniel Levy – “SNL”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams – “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown – “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae – “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph – “SNL”

Kristen Wiig – “SNL”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Elizabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”

O.T. Fagbenle – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Max Minghella – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell – “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance – “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant – “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance – “Lovecraft Country”

Carl Weathers – “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Mckenna Grace – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo – “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Limited Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor – “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”

Jonathan Groff – “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos – “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You”

Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo – “Hamilton”

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Hamilton”

Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown”

Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown”

Moses Ingram – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Short Form Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness – “Queer Eye”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary – “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons – “Top Chef”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Property Brothers: Forever Home”

“Queer Eye”

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Becoming”

“Below Deck”

“Indian Matchmaking”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

