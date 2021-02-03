The list of Golden Globe nominees was released Tuesday morning. Netflix was a clear winner, leading the list with 22 nominations across film and television for titles like “Mank” (which picked up six total nominations) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (five nominations). Amazon Studios followed behind with nine nominations total. In the television categories, “The Crown” reigned supreme with six nominations and “Schitt’s Creek” picked up five nods. (In a dramatic twist, Netflix’s recent hit “Bridgerton” was noticeably absent from the list of nominees.)

A few honorees for this year’s ceremony have already been named. Jane Fonda was previously announced as this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award, while TV producer Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will take place on February 28 and air live on NBC starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The awards show typically takes place at the beginning of January each year, but was postponed last summer due to the pandemic. This year’s eligibility period was also extended.

Read on to see the full list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Men’s Fashion Trend: Comfort Suiting

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day — “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby — “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand — “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan — “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed — “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins — “The Father”

Gary Oldman — “Mank”

Tahar Rahim — “The Mauritanian”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson — “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer — “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike — “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy — “Emma.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden — “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda — “Hamilton”

Dev Patel — “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg — “Palm Springs”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Coleman — “The Father”

Jodie Foster — “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried — “Mank”

Helena Zengel — “News of the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto — “The Little Things”

Bill Murray — “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. — “One Night in Miami”

Best Director— Motion Picture

David Fincher — “Mank”

Regina King — “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao — “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell — “Promising Young Woman”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“The Croods 2”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Another Round” – Denmark

“La Llorona” — Spain

“The Life Ahead” — Italy

“Minari” — USA

“Two of Us” — France

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

“The Midnight Sky” – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” – James Newton Howard

“Mank” – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight for You,” from “Judas & the Black Messiah”

“Io Si,” from “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now,” from “One Night in Miami”

“Hear My Voice,” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Tigress & Tweed,” from “The US v. Billie Holiday”

Best Television Series — Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman — “The Crown”

Jodie Comer — “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin — “The Crown”

Laura Linney — “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson — “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman — “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor — “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino — “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys — “Perry Mason”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins — “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco — “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning — “The Great”

Jane Levy — “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara — “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy



Don Cheadle — “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult — “The Great”

Eugene Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef — “Ramy”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett — “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas — “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman — “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy — “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daisy Edgar-Jones — “Normal People”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston — “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels — “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant — “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke — “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo — “I Know This Much is True”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson — “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter — “The Crown”

Julia Garner — “Ozark”

Annie Murphy — “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon — “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega — “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson — “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons — “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland — “The Undoing”

More From WWD:

Awards Season Heats Up With the National Board of Review Honorees

Simone Ledward Boseman Offers Emotional Tribute to Her Husband During Gotham Awards