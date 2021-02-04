One day after the Golden Globe Awards unveiled its 2021 nominees — with a few surprising omissions, including Michaela Coel’s acclaimed miniseries “I May Destroy You,” Netflix’s megahit “Bridgerton” and Spike Lee’s ensemble film “Da 5 Bloods” — the SAG Awards has unveiled its own slate of film and television honorees.

The Screen Actors Guild, which recognizes outstanding onscreen performances, doled out a record four nominations — best actor, best supporting actor and two ensemble nods — to the late actor Chadwick Boseman for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.” And after getting shut out of the Golden Globe Awards, “Bridgerton” was nominated for an ensemble award and best actor for lead Rege-Jean Page, and Coel received a best actress nomination. The list contains many other expected names from the past year’s best films, including Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jason Sudeikis, and actors from the “Schitt’s Creek” cast. Nominees are selected by members of the SAG-AFTRA — aka, their actor peers — which makes the honor particularly meaningful.

The awards ceremony will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. See below for a full list of the 2021 SAG Award nominees.

Motion Picture Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed / Ruben – “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman / Levee – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins / Anthony – “The Father”

Gary Oldman / Herman Mankiewicz – “Mank”

Steven Yeun / Jacob – “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams / Bev – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis / Ma Rainey – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby / Martha – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand / Fern – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan / Cassandra – “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen / Abbie Hoffman – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman / Stormin’ Norman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya / Fred Hampton – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto / Albert Sparma – “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr. / Sam Cooke – “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova / Tutar – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close / Mamaw – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman / Anne – “The Father”

Yuh-Jung Youn / Soonja – “Minari”

Helena Zengel / Johanna – “News of the World”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Television Program Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp / Mr. Shaibel – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs / Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant / Jonathan Fraser – “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke / John Brown – “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett / Phyllis Schlafly – “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel / Arabella – “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman / Grace Fraser – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy / Beth Harmon – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington / Mia Warren – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde – “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown / Randall Pearson – “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor / Prince Charles – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy Mcgill/Saul Goodman – “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page / Simon Basset – “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson / Margaret Thatcher – “The Crown”

Olivia Colman / Queen Elizabeth II – “The Crown”

Emma Corrin / Princess Diana – “The Crown”

Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore – “Ozark”

Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde – “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult / Peter – “The Great”

Daniel Levy / David Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy / Johnny Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef / Ramy – “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate / Jen Harding – “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini / Judy Hale – “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco / Cassie Bowden – “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy / Alexis Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara / Moira Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”