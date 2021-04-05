The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night took awards season one step closer to its finale — the Academy Awards.

The pre-taped ceremony celebrated the year’s top film and TV performances, with few surprises. On the film side, Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis took top honors for their performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The late Boseman is likely to cap a season of wins at the Oscars, too, while the best actress field could swing toward any of the nominees. (Andra Day won at the Golden Globes and Carey Mulligan won at the Critics Choice Awards.)

The supporting film category offered the most notable developments, with Daniel Kaluuya (on the heels of his “Saturday Night Live” feature this weekend) winning for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The film had been snubbed earlier in the season by the Golden Globes; Kaluuya and his costar (and curiously, colead) Lakeith Stanfield are both up for best supporting actor for the Oscars. Yuh-Jung Youn won best supporting actress for “Minari,” paving a potential win for one of the poignant film’s six Oscar nominations.

For the first time, all of the top acting prizes were awarded to Black, Indigenous and people of color actors.

The winners in the TV categories mostly followed the pattern of preceding awards shows: “Schitt’s Creek” fared well, as did “The Crown” and Anya Taylor-Joy for “Queen’s Gambit” and Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso.” Also following suit: Sudeikis, who donned a tie-dye hoodie at the Golden Globes, this time opted for a high fashion statement: a Gucci sweater emblazoned with “My Body My Choice.”

Read on to see the complete list of SAG Awards winners.

Motion Picture Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman / Levee – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed / Ruben – “Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins / Anthony – “The Father”

Gary Oldman / Herman Mankiewicz – “Mank”

Steven Yeun / Jacob – “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Viola Davis / Ma Rainey – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Amy Adams / Bev – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Vanessa Kirby / Martha – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand / Fern – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan / Cassandra – “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya / Fred Hampton – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen / Abbie Hoffman – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman / Stormin’ Norman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Jared Leto / Albert Sparma – “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr. / Sam Cooke – “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn / Soonja – “Minari”

Maria Bakalova / Tutar – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close / Mamaw – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman / Anne – “The Father”

Helena Zengel / Johanna – “News of the World”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “Wonder Woman 1984”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Television Program Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I Know This Much Is True”

Bill Camp / Mr. Shaibel – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs / Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant / Jonathan Fraser – “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke / John Brown – “The Good Lord Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy / Beth Harmon – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Cate Blanchett / Phyllis Schlafly – “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel / Arabella – “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman / Grace Fraser – “The Undoing”

Kerry Washington / Mia Warren – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde – “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown / Randall Pearson – “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor / Prince Charles – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy Mcgill/Saul Goodman – “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page / Simon Basset – “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson / Margaret Thatcher – “The Crown”

Olivia Colman / Queen Elizabeth II – “The Crown”

Emma Corrin / Princess Diana – “The Crown”

Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore – “Ozark”

Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde – “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – “Ted Lasso”

Nicholas Hoult / Peter – “The Great”

Daniel Levy / David Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy / Johnny Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef / Ramy – “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara / Moira Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Christina Applegate / Jen Harding – “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini / Judy Hale – “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco / Cassie Bowden – “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy / Alexis Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: “The Crown”

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: “The Mandalorian”

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Westworld”

