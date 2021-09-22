×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

2021 Tony Awards Nominations: See the Full List Here

This year’s awards will recognize the work in productions from the 2019-20 Broadway season.

Alanis Morissette, center, appears on stage
Alanis Morissette, center, appears on stage during the "Jagged Little Pill" Broadway opening night curtain call at the Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in New York. Greg Allen/Invision/AP

After more than two years, the Tony Awards are finally back.

The 74th edition, scheduled for Sept. 26, will recognize the achievements from the 2019-20 Broadway season. The ceremony had been scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broadway season itself was also cut short due to the pandemic, which meant only 18 productions were considered eligible for nominations.

“Jagged Little Pill,” inspired by Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name, leads the nominations with 15. Following behind is “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” with 14 and “Slave Play” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” with 12 each.

For his role as Christian in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Aaron Tveit earned his first Tony nomination for best performance by a leading actor in a musical. Due to the smaller pool of nominees, Tveit is the only contender in the category.

Related Galleries

Productions that opened after Feb. 19, 2020 would not be considered eligible for this year’s awards show since not enough voters or nominators watched them before Broadway closed altogether on March 12, 2020.

Nominations were announced via video in October by James Monroe Iglehart, best known for his award-winning work in “Aladdin” as the Genie.

See below for a full list of the nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, airing in a two-part broadcast on Paramont+ and CBS this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.

Best Musical
“Jagged Little Pill”
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play
“Grand Horizons” by Bess Wohl
“The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez
“Sea Wall/A Life” by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne
“Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris
“The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp

Best Revival of a Play
“Betrayal”
“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
“A Solider’s Play”

Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, “Jagged Little Pill”
John Logan, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”
Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”
Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”
Laura Linney, “My Name Is Lucy Barton”
Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Karen Oliva, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”
Adrienne Warren, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”
James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”
David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”
John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”
Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”
Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”
Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”
Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”
Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”
Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”
Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Daniel J. Watts, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”
Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”
Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”
Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”
Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”
Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”
Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”
Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”
Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Christopher Nightingale, “A Christmas Carol”
Paul Englishby, “The Inheritance”
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, “The Rose Tattoo”
Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”
Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”
Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Anthony Van Laast, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”
Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”
Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”
Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”
Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”
Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”
Mark Thompson, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”
Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”
Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”
Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”
Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Nevin Steinberg, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”
Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”
Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”
Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”
Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”
Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Ethan Popp, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

READ MORE HERE:

Broadway’s Best Turn Out for the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards

Out With a Bang: Inside the Tony Awards After Party at The Plaza

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Tony Awards: See the Full

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad