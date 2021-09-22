2021 Tony Awards Nominations: See the Full List Here

After more than two years, the Tony Awards are finally back.

The 74th edition, scheduled for Sept. 26, will recognize the achievements from the 2019-20 Broadway season. The ceremony had been scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broadway season itself was also cut short due to the pandemic, which meant only 18 productions were considered eligible for nominations.

“Jagged Little Pill,” inspired by Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name, leads the nominations with 15. Following behind is “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” with 14 and “Slave Play” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” with 12 each.

For his role as Christian in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Aaron Tveit earned his first Tony nomination for best performance by a leading actor in a musical. Due to the smaller pool of nominees, Tveit is the only contender in the category.

Productions that opened after Feb. 19, 2020 would not be considered eligible for this year’s awards show since not enough voters or nominators watched them before Broadway closed altogether on March 12, 2020.

Nominations were announced via video in October by James Monroe Iglehart, best known for his award-winning work in “Aladdin” as the Genie.

See below for a full list of the nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, airing in a two-part broadcast on Paramont+ and CBS this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play

“Grand Horizons” by Bess Wohl

“The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez

“Sea Wall/A Life” by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

“Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris

“The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp

Best Revival of a Play

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Solider’s Play”

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, “Jagged Little Pill”

John Logan, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Name Is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Karen Oliva, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Christopher Nightingale, “A Christmas Carol”

Paul Englishby, “The Inheritance”

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, “The Rose Tattoo”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Ethan Popp, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

