A Guide to the Films Premiering at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival

The 2021 Toronto International Film Festival kicked off today, with many of the year’s biggest films making their debut at the annual festival.

The festival, which runs until Sept. 18, will debut roughly 200 films that audiences can view in-person and online through the festival’s digital platform. Organizers are requiring that any in-person attendees show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

TIFF will premiere several films that debuted at the recent Venice Film Festival, including the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” the star-studded sci-fi film “Dune” and thriller “Last Night in Soho.” Other highly anticipated films debuting include “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, the film adaptation of Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary, “Jagged.”

Here, WWD breaks down the films premiering at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Read on for more.

Gala Presentations

“Belfast” — Directed by Kenneth Branagh

“Bergman Island” — Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

“Dear Evan Hansen” — Directed by Stephen Chbosky

“Jagged” — Directed by Alison Klayman

“Lakewood” — Directed by Phillip Noyce

“Last Night in Soho” — Directed by Edgar Wright

“Night Raiders” — Directed by Danis Goulet

“One Second” — Directed by Zhang Yimou

“Silent Night” — Directed by Camille Griffin

“The Good House” — Directed by Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky

“The Survivor” — Directed by Barry Levinson

“The Worst Person In the World” — Directed by Joachim Trier

Special Events

“A Hero” — Directed by Asghar Farhadi

“Dune” — Directed by Denis Villeneuve

“Memoria” — Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

“Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11” — Directed by David Belton and Bjørn Johnson

“Spencer” — Directed by Pablo Larraín

“Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine” — Directed by Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli

Special Presentations

“Ahed’s Knee” — Directed by Nadav Lapid

“Ali & Ava” — Directed by Clio Barnard

“All My Puny Sorrows” — Directed by Michael McGowan

“Benediction” — Directed by Terence Davies

“Charlotte” — Directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana

“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”— Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner

“Drive My Car” — Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Encounter” — Directed by Michael Pearce

“France” — Directed by Bruno Dumont

“I’m Your Man” — Directed by Maria Schrader

“Inexorable” — Directed by Fabrice Du Weiz

“Inu-Oh” — Directed by Masaaki Yuasa

“Lingui, The Sacred Bonds” — Directed by Mahamet-Saleh Haroun

“Mothering Sunday” — Directed by Eva Husson

“Official Competition” — Directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat

“Petite Maman” — Directed by Céline Sciamma

“Sundown” — Directed by Michel Franco

“The Box” — Directed by Lorenzo Vigas

“The Middle Man” — Directed by Bent Hamer

“The Power of the Dog” — Directed by Jane Campion

“The Starling” — Directed by Theodore Melfi

“The Story of My Wife” — Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

“Three Floors” — Directed by Nanni Moretti

“Violet” — Directed by Justine Bateman

“Where Is Anne Frank” — Directed by Ari Folman

“Wolf” — Directed by Nathalie Biancheri

Contemporary World Cinema

“7 Prisoners” — Directed by Alexandre Moratto

“Are You Lonesome Tonight?” — Directed by Wen Shipel

“Compartment No. 6” — Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

“Costa Brava, Lebanon” — Directed by Mounia Akl

“Întegalde” — Directed by Radu Muntean

“Jockey” — Directed by Clint Bentley

“Kicking Blood” — Directed by Blaine Thurier

“La Soga 2” — Directed by Manny Perez

“Maria Chapdelaine” — Directed by Sébastien Pilote

“Medusa” — Directed be Anita Rocha da Silveira

“Nobody Has to Know” — Directed by Bouli Lanners

“Out of Sync” — Directed by Juanjo Giménez

“Small Body” — Directed by Laura Samani

“Terrorizers” — Directed by Ho Wi Ding

“The Daughter” — Directed by Manuel Martín Cuenca

“The Mad Women’s Ball” — Directed by Mélanie Laurent

“The Odd-Job Men” — Directed by Neus Ballús

“The Other Tom” — Directed by Rodrigo Plá and Laura Santullo

“The Wheel” — Directed by Steve Pink

“True Things” — Directed by Harry Wootliff

“Unclenching the Fists” — Directed by Kira Kovalenko

“Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash” — Directed by Edwin

“Whether the Weather Is Fine” — Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Discovery

“A Banquet” — Directed by Ruth Paxton

“Aloners” — Directed by Hong Sung-eun

“Anatolian Leopard” — Directed by Emre Kayis

“As In Heaven” — Directed by Tea Lindeburg

“Dug Dug” — Directed by Ritwik Pareek

“Learn to Swim” — Directed by Thyrone Tommy

“Lo Invisible” — Directed by Javier Andrade

“River of Blood” — Directed by Nithin Lukose

“Snakehead” — Directed by Evan Jackson Leong

“The Game” — Directed by Ana Lazarevic

“To Kill the Beast” — Directed by Agustina San Martin

“Tug of War” — Directed by Amil Shivji

Midnight Madness

“After Blue (Dirty Paradise)” — Directed by Bertrand Mandico

“Dashcam” — Directed by Rob Savage

“Saloum” — Directed by Jean Luc Herbulot

“Titane” — Directed by Julia Ducournau

“You Are Not My Mother” — Directed by Kate Dolan

“Zalava” — Directed by Arsalan Amiri

Platform

“Arthur Rambo” — Directed by Laurent Cantet

“Drunken Birds” — Directed by Ivan Grbovic

“Earwig” — Directed by Lucille Hadžihalilović

“Good Madam” — Directed by Jenna Cato Bass

“Huda’s Salon” — Directed by Hany Abu-Assad

“Montana Story” — Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel

“Silent Land” — Directed by Aga Woszczyńska

“Yuni” — Directed by Kamila Andini

Primetime

“Hellbound” — Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

“Sort Of” — Directed by Fab Filippo and Renuka Jeyapalan

“The Panthers” — Directed by Miki Magasiva, Tom Hern, Mario Faumui, Vea Mafile’o, Chris Graham

Short Cuts

“A Few Miles South” — Directed by Ben Pearce

“Anxious Body” — Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri

“Astel” — Directed by Ramata-Toulaye Sy

“Beity” — Directed by Isabelle Mecattaf

“Bhai” — Directed by Hamza Bangash

“Boobs” — Directed by Marie Valade

“Charlotte” — Directed by Zach Dorn

“Defund” — Directed by Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah and Araya Mengesha

“Displaced” — Directed by Samir Karahoda

“Dust Bath” — Directed by Seth A. Smith

“Fanmi” — Directed by Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers and Carmine Pierre-Dufour

“Hanging On” — Directed by Alfie Barker

“I Gotta Look for the Apocalypse” — Directed by Ayce Kartal

“I Would Never” — Directed by Kiran Deol

“Little Bird” — Directed by Tim Myles

“Love, Dad” — Directed be Diana Cam Van Nguyen

“Masquerade” — Directed by Olive Nwosu

“Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics” — Directed by Terril Calder

“Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit” — Directed by Gabriel Herrera

“Nuisance Bear” — Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

“Ousmane” — Directed by Jorge Camarotti

“Saturday Night” — Directed by Rosana Matecki

“Shark” — Directed by Nash Edgerton

“Soft Animals” — Directed by Renee Zhan

“Some Still Search” — Directed by Nesaru Tchaas

“Srikandi” — Directed by Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto

“Successful Thawing of Mr. Moro” — Directed by Jerry Carlsson

“Sycorax” — Directed by Lois Patiño and Matías Piñeiro

“The Shaman’s Apprentice” — Directed by Zacharias Kunuk

“The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night” — Directed by Fawzia Mirza

“Together” — Directed by Albert Shin

“Trumpets in the Sky” — Directed by Rakan Mayasi

“Twelve Hours” — Directed by Paul Shkordoff

“White Devil” — Directed by Benjamin Dickinson and Mariama Diallo

“You and Me, Before and After” — Directed by Madeleine Gottlieb

“Zero” — Directed by Lee Filipovski

TIFF Cinematheque

“Celebrating Alanis Obomsawin”

“The Fast Runner” — Directed by Zacharias Kunuk

TIFF Docs

“Attica” — Directed by Stanley Nelson

“Beba” — Directed by Rebeca Huntt

“Becoming Cousteau” — Directed by Liz Garbus

“Burning” — Directed by Eva Orner

“Comala” — Directed by Gian Cassini

“End of Peace” — Directed by Heather Hatch

“Flee” — Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

“Hold Your Fire” — Directed by Stefan Forbes

“Julia” — Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West

“Listening to Kenny G” — Directed by Penny Lane

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White” — Directed by Barry Avrich

“The Future Isn’t What It Used to Be” — Directed by Adeyemi Michael

“The Rescue” — Directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

“Three Minutes — A Lengthening” — Directed by Bianca Stigter

TIFF Next Wave

“Colin in Black and White” — Ava DuVernay

“Farha” — Directed by Darin J. Sallam

“Murina” — Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

“Quickening” — Directed by Haya Waseem

“Scarborough” — Directed by Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson

“Wildhood” — Directed by Bretten Hannam

Wavelengths

“A Night of Knowing Nothing” — Directed by Payal Kapadia

“The Red Filter Is Withdrawn” — Directed by Minjung Kim

“Dear Chantal” — Directed by Nicolás Pereda

“Earthearthearth” — Directed by Daïchi Saïto

“Futura” — Directed by Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher

“Inner Outer Space” — Directed by Laida Lertxundi

“Neptune Frost” — Directed by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman

“Polycephaly in D” — Directed by Michael Robinson

“Ste. Anne” — Directed by Rhayne Vermette

“The Capacity for Adequate Anger” — Directed by Vika Kirchenbauer

“The Girl and the Spider” — Directed by Ramon Zürcher and Silvan Zürcher

“The Tsugua Diaries” — Directed by Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes

“Train Again” — Directed by Peter Tscherkassky

