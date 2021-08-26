×
A Guide to the 2021 Venice Film Festival Lineup

Highly anticipated films like “Dune,” “Spencer” and “Last Night in Soho” are making their debuts at the annual festival.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: First
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer." Courtesy of Neon

The 2021 Venice Film Festival is going forward in-person next month with a lengthy list of major films making their debuts.

The 78th annual Venice Film Festival will premiere some of the year’s most talked-about films, including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” which casts Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded sci-fi film, “Dune,” and Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho” starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Although his highly anticipated “House of Gucci” film will not premiere at the festival, director Ridley Scott is debuting another film: “The Last Duel” starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer. The director will receive the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award, which is part of Cartier’s sponsorship of the festival.

The Venice Film Festival will run from Sept. 1 to 11 at the city’s Venice Lido. Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho will preside over the festival’s seven-person jury, which also includes actresses Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Gadon and Virginie Efira and directors Saverio Costanzo and Alexander Nanau.

Here, WWD rounds up all the films debuting at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Scroll on for more.

Opening Night

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain) — Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

In Competition

“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” — Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

“Un Autre Monde” — Directed by Stephanie Brize

“The Power of the Dog” — Directed by Jane Campion

“America Latina” — Directed by Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo

“L’Evenement” — Directed by Audrey Diwan

“Official Competition” — Directed by Gaston Duprat and Mariana Cohn

“Il Buco” — Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

“Sundown” — Directed by Michel Franco

“Illusions Perdues” — Directed by Xavier Giannoli

“The Lost Daughter” — Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

“Spencer” — Directed by Pablo Larrain

“Freaks Out” — Directed by Gabrielle Mainetti

“Qui Rido Io” — Directed by Mario Martone

“On The Job: The Missing 8” — Directed by Erik Matti

“Leave No Traces” — Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski

“Captain Volkonogov Escaped” — Directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov

“The Card Counter” — Directed by Paul Schrader

“The Hand of God” — Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

“Reflection” — Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

“La Caja” — Directed by Lorenzo Vigas

Out of Competition (Fiction)

“Il Bambino Nascosto” — Directed by Roberto Ando

“Les Choses Humaines” — Directed by Yvan Attal

“Ariaferma” — Directed by Leonardo di Costanzo

“Halloween Kills” — Directed by David Gordon Green

“La Scoula Cattolica” — Directed Stefano Mordini

“Old Henry” — Directed Potsy Ponciroli

“The Last Duel” — Directed by Ridley Scott

“Dune” — Directed by Denis Villeneuve

“Last Night in Soho” — Directed by Edgar Wright

“Scenes From a Marriage” — Directed by Hagai Levi

Out of Competition (Non-fiction)

“Life of Crime 1984-2020” — Directed by Jon Alpert

“Tranchees” — Directed by Loup Bureau

“Journey Into the Twilight” — Directed by Augusto Contento

“Republic of Silence” — Directed by Diana el Jeiroudi

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” — Directed by Daniel Gller and Dayna Goldfine

“Deandre#Deandre Storia Di Un Impiegato” — Directed by Roberta Lena

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” — Directed by Bernard MacMahon

“Django and Django” — Directed by Luca Rea

“Ennio” — Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore

“Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano” — Directed by Giorgio Verdelli

Out of Competition (Short Films)

“Plastic Semiotic” — Directed by Radu Jude

“The Night” — Directed by Tsai Ming-Liang

“Sad Film” — Directed by Vasili

Horizons Competition  

“Atlantide” — Directed by Yuri Ancarani

“Miracol” — Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

“Pilgrims” — Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

“Il Paradiso del Pavone” — Directed by Laura Bispuri

“The Falls” — Directed by Chung Mong-Hong

“El Hoyo En La Cerca” — Directed by Joaquín Paso

“Amira” — Directed by Mohamed Diab

“À Plein Temps” — Directed by Eric Gravel

“107 Mothers” — Directed by Peter Kerekes

“Vera Dreams of the Sea” — Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

“Les Promesses” — Directed by Thomas Kruithof

“White Building” — Directed by Kavich Neang

“Anatomy of Time” — Directed by Jakrawal Nilthamrong

“El Otro Tom” — Directed by Rodrigo Plá and Laura Santullo

“El Gran Movimiento” — Directed by Kiro Russo

“Once Upon a Time in Calcutta” — Directed by Aditya Vikram Sengupta

“Rhino” — Directed by Oleh Sentsov

“True Things” — Directed by Harry Wootliff

“Inu-Oh” — Directed by Masaaki Yuasa

Horizons Short Films Competition

“Don’t Get Too Comfortable” — Directed by Shaima Al-Tamimi

“Techno, Mama” — Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

“4 AM” — Directed by Mehdi Fikri

“Sandstorm” — Directed by Seemab Gul

“Heltzear” — Directed by Mikel Gurrea

“Los Huesos” — Directed by Crostóbal León and Joaquín Cociña

“Hair Tie, Egg, Homework Books” — Directed by Luo Runxiao

“Il Turno” — Directed by Chiara Marotta and Loris Giuseppe

“Fall of the Ibis King” — Directed by Josh O’Caoimh and Mikai Geronimo

“New Abnormal” — Directed by Sorayos Prapapan

“Le Fée Des Roberts” — Directed by Léahn Vivier-Chapas

“The Last Day” — Directed by Momi Yamashita

Horizons Short Films Out of Competition

“Ato” — Directed by Bárbara Paz

“Diario di Una Passeggiata” — Directed by Giuseppe Piccioni

Horizons Extra

 “Costa Brava” — Directed by Mounia Akl

“Mama, I’m Home” — Directed by Vladimir Bitokov

“Ma Nuit” — Directed by Antoinette Boulat

“La Ragazza Ha Volato” — Directed by Wilma Labate

“7 Prisioneiros” — Directed by Alexandre Moratto

“Land of Dreams” — Directed by Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari

“The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic” — Directed by Teemu Nikki

“La Macchina Delle Immagini di Alfredo C.” — Directed by Roland Sejko

