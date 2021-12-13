2022 Golden Globes: See the Full List of Nominations

The show must go on, apparently.

In spite of a difficult year within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 2022 Golden Globes are still happening, with nominations announced Monday. Earlier this year, the organization was scrutinized for having zero Black members within the HFPA and unethical behavior such as accepting expensive gifts to help sway votes.

After a Los Angeles Times exposé, multiple media outlets, actors and other creatives in the industry announced they would boycott the ceremony. One of the media organizations included NBC, which normally televises the awards show.

The HFPA has since diversified its members and banned gifts, among other changes. In October, the HFPA revealed it would still hold the 79th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 9, 2022, which also happens to be the same night as the Critics Choice Awards.

According to Variety, Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, announced that the 2022 ceremony will be focused on the organization’s philanthropic endeavors. However, details on how the show will be televised or where it will be held are still unclear.

Helen Hoehne announces the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globes. Michael Buckner for Variety

Nominations were announced by HFPA president, Helen Hoehne this morning. Films such as “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza,” “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “King Richard” and “Being the Ricardos” receiving nominations for best motion picture.

Frontrunners for the television categories include usual top contenders such as “Succession,” “Ted Lasso” and “Pose.” Newer shows, such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “Squid Games” also received multiple nods.

Scroll on to see see the full nominees below.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Omar Sy (“Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision“)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Television Series, Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

