All the 2022 Golden Globes Winners

Unlike the traditional format of its previous shows, the Golden Globes took place on Sunday with no media or celebrity attendance, red carpet and telecast.

Instead, the winners were announced via Twitter, with “West Side Story” and “The Power of the Dog” leading the group for the motion pictures while “Succession” nabbed the most wins for a television series.

Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez made history by becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe award for her performance in “Pose” — and on her 31st birthday. “This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

Additionally, “Squid Game” star O Yeong-su also made history by being the first South Korean actor to win an award for best supporting actor.

While many celebrities remained silent Sunday night, “West Side Story” stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose also celebrated their respective wins on social media.

“I got cast as María in ‘West Side Story’ on 1/9/19. and I just won a Golden Globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. Life is very strange,” Zegler wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, DeBose appreciated her win but also acknowledged that much work still needs to be done within the industry, especially regarding diversity. “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project — infused with blood, sweat, tears and love — having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you🙏🏾,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Nicole Kidman won for her performance as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” She reposted the story uploaded by the official Golden Globes Instagram account, writing “Thank you for the acknowledgement! Lucille, this is for you and all the other incredible women nominated.”

Though it was reported last week that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was having difficulties with celebrity presenters, there were still a handful of celebrity appearances, including promotional videos from Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger on the Golden Globes’ official Twitter account.

Here, WWD compiles the full list of 2022 Golden Globes winners. Scroll on for more.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: “The Power of the Dog”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: “West Side Story”

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Will Smith — “King Richard”

Mahershala Ali — “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem — “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”

Denzel Washington — “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Nicole Kidman — “Being the Ricardos”

Jessica Chastain — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman — “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart — “Spencer”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Andrew Garfield — “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage — “Cyrano”

Cooper Hoffman — “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos — “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rachel Zegler — “West Side Story”

Marion Cotillard — “Annette”

Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence — “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone — “Cruella”

Best Director – Motion Picture

WINNER: Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog”

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”

Maggie Gyllenhaal — “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg — “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve — “Dune”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog”

Ben Affleck — “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan — “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur — “CODA”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Ariana DeBose — “West Side Story”

Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst — “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard”

Ruth Negga — “Passing”

Best Television Series — Drama

WINNER: “Succession”

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: “Hacks”

“The Great”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae — “Squid Game”

Billy Porter — “Pose”

Omar Sy — “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — “Pose”

Uzo Aduba — “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston — “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski — “The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Anthony Anderson — “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult — “The Great”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jean Smart — “Hacks”

Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks”

Elle Fanning — “The Great”

Issa Rae — “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross — “Black-ish”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

WINNER: “The Underground Railroad”

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

WINNER: Michael Keaton — “Dopesick”

Paul Bettany — “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac — “Scenes From a Marriage”

Ewan McGregor — “Halston”

Tahar Rahim — “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

WINNER: Kate Winslet — “Mare of Easttown”

Jessica Chastain — “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo — “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision“

Margaret Qualley — “Maid”

Best Supporting Actor – Television

WINNER: O Yeong-su — “Squid Game”

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Mark Duplass — “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress – Television

WINNER: Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Jennifer Coolidge — “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever — “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell — “Maid”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER: “Dune” — Hans Zimmer

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

WINNER: “Drive My Car” — Japan

“Compartment No. 6” — Finland, Russia, Germany

“The Hand of God” — Italy

“A Hero” — France, Iran

“Parallel Mothers” — Spain

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

WINNER: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Best Motion Picture — Animated

WINNER: “Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

READ MORE HERE:

The Best Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks of All Time

What’s Going on With the 2022 Golden Globes?

2022 Golden Globes: See the Full List of Nominations