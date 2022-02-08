How to Watch the 2022 Oscars Best Picture Nominees

Film’s biggest night is around the corner, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealing its nominees for the 94th annual Oscars on Tuesday.

This year, the number of films in the coveted Best Picture category is up to 10, exploring topics and storylines such as politics, love, race and family, among others.

Among the list, “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” earned the most nods, receiving 12 and 10 nominations, respectively. Other big contenders with significant nominations include “West Side Story,” “Belfast” and “King Richard.”

Here, WWD looks at the 10 films nominated for best picture at the 2022 Academy Awards and how to watch them before Sunday’s ceremony. Read on for more.

“Belfast”

Rent on Amazon Prime Video

A still from “Belfast.” Courtesy of TIFF

Loosely based on writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s life, the coming of age comedy-drama follows a young boy’s childhood in Belfast, Ireland, at the start of The Troubles in 1969. The Troubles, also known as the Northern Ireland Conflict, was an ethno-nationalist conflict that started in the late ‘60s up until the late ‘90s. The movie is apparently Branagh’s “most personal” one yet. The film stars Jude Hill, Judi Dench, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds.

Branagh broke an Oscar record by receiving seven nominations in seven different categories for his roles in directing, producing and writing for “Belfast.” He was not only nominated for Best Picture, but also Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

“Coda”

Stream on Apple TV+

A still from the movie “CODA” Courtesy/Seacia Pavao

The comedy-drama, which is based on the French film “La Famille Bélier,” centers around a girl who is a CODA — child of deaf adults — and the only person able to hear in her deaf family based in Boston. In the movie, as the family’s fishing business is threatened, she becomes torn between being with her family and pursuing her love for music. The film stars Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant.

“Don’t Look Up”

Stream on Netflix

A still from “Don’t Look Up.” NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

The dark comedy, whose star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, follows two astronomers — played by DiCaprio and Lawrence — who go on a giant media tour in an attempt to warn people, including the U.S. president, about an impending comet that will destroy Earth.

“Drive My Car”

Currently playing in theaters

A still from “Drive My Car.” Courtesy of Janus Films

The Japanese drama, based on a 2014 short story of the same name, follows renowned stage actor and director Yusuke Kafuku as he grapples with the death of his wife and receives an offer to direct a production of “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima. The film stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Reika Kirishima.

“Dune”

Stream on HBO Max

A still from “Dune.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel and follows a young man who travels to the most dangerous planet in the universe to protect his family. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others.

“King Richard”

Stream on HBO Max

A still from “King Richard.” Courtesy of HBO Max

Starring Will Smith, “King Richard” is based on a true story about Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, on his resilient journey to make his daughters the best tennis players of all time. Both Williams sisters also served as producers on the film, which also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn.

“Licorice Pizza”

Currently playing in theaters

A still from “Licorice Pizza.” Melinda Sue Gordon

The coming-of-age comedy explores the relationship between a 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, who navigate falling in love as they explore Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. The film marks the movie debuts of both Alana Haim, of the famous sister trio band Haim, and Cooper Hoffman, who play the main characters.

“Nightmare Alley”

Stream on Hulu or HBO Max

A still from “Nightmare Alley.” COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

The neo-noir thriller, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is based on a 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The film is set in the 1940s and follows the story of a conman who endears himself to a clairvoyant and her husband. Walking away with newly acquired knowledge, the man hatches a plan to swindle the rich and powerful, including a dangerous tycoon. It stars Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette.

“The Power of the Dog”

Stream on Netflix

A still from “The Power of the Dog.” KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” follows a temperamental rancher who torments his brother’s new wife and her teenage son, but finds himself unexpectedly falling in love. The film also stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

“West Side Story”

Currently playing in theaters

A still from “West Side Story.” Niko Tavernise

This Steven Spielberg remake marks the second feature-length film adaptation of the popular 1957 stage musical of the same name. “West Side Story” explores a modern-day Romeo and Juliet storyline with two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds, the Jets and the Sharks, who battle it out in New York City. Tony and Maria, however, fall hopelessly in love despite their associations with the different groups.

The film stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original 1961 film adaptation as Anita, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

