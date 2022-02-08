‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune,’ Lead 2022 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have revealed its nominations for the 2022 Oscars, with “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” leading the pack.

The full list of nominees were announced early Tuesday morning by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, live streamed on Oscars.org and Oscar.com, as well as on its official social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Among the list, Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” earned the most nods, receiving 12 and 10 nominations, respectively. Other big contenders with significant nominations include “West Side Story,” “Belfast” and “King Richard.” All five movies were also included in the coveted category for Best Picture.

Writer-director Kenneth Branagh broke an Oscar record by receiving seven nominations in seven different categories for his roles in directing, producing and writing for “Belfast.” He was nominated for the Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

Currently, the 94th annual Academy Awards have been scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27. Despite the postponement of other awards ceremonies such as the Critics Choice Awards and the Grammys due to growing concerns of the pandemic, it seems the show is still happening on the scheduled date.

A host has not yet been named for this year’s ceremony. Though the Oscars have remained host-less for the last three years, it has not yet been announced whether this year’s edition will be the same.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 and be broadcast on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Scroll on to see the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Drive My Car (“Ryûsuke Hamaguchi”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” (Sian Heder)

“Drive My Car” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

“Dune” (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

“The Lost Daughter” (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh)

“Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

“Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

“King Richard”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Costume Design

“Cruella” (Jenny Beavan)

“Cyrano” (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

“Dune” (Jacqueline West)

“Nightmare Alley” (Luis Sequeira)

“West Side Story” (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell)

“Dune” (Hans Zimmer)

“Encanto” (Germaine Franco)

“Parallel Mothers” (Alberto Iglesias)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up” (Hank Corwin)

“Dune” (Joe Walker)

“King Richard” (Pamela Martin)

“The Power of the Dog” (Peter Sciberras)

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing With Fire”

Best Documentary Short

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (“King Richard”)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (“Belfast”)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (“No Time to Die”)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (“Four Good Days”)

Best Cinematography

“Dune” (Greig Fraser)

“Nightmare Alley” (Dan Lausten)

“The Power of the Dog” (Ari Wegner)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Bruno Delbonnel)

“West Side Story” (Janusz Kaminski)

Best International Feature

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Best Production Design

“Dune” (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

“Nightmare Alley” (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

“The Power of the Dog” (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

“West Side Story” (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“No Time to Die”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

