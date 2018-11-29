ASH NYC may be based in New York City, but it’s not staying tethered to its home base. The young real estate development and design firm helmed by chief executive officer Ari Heckman has transformed historic buildings into boutique hotels in Providence, Detroit, and, most recently, the Hotel Peter and Paul opened in collaboration with Nathalie Jordi in a former New Orleans rectory and church. In addition to its growing hotel arm, the company has also developed properties in Baltimore and Brooklyn. The elegant offerings pay homage to their original architecture and surroundings, with a strong focus on elevated design. In the case of The Siren, located in downtown Detroit, the team restored the decaying Wurlitzer Building with an eye on creating opportunities for local businesses in micro-retail spaces inside the hotel.

“There’s certainly luxurious, romantic, well-thought-out elements to the hotel and it is beautiful, but it’s also not meant to be just an exclusive space,” Heckman said of The Siren, which opened earlier this year.