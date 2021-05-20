With the city’s continued reopening, New Yorkers are ready to mingle. Here are a few new outdoor and rooftop bars to check out as the summer heats up.

The Ready at the Moxy East Village

The Moxy, known for its whimsical rooftop bar approach thanks to Magic Hour in Chelsea, recently opened the rooftop component for its East Village location. The Ready features colorful decor and plenty of greenery and twinkle lights for atmospheric effect — and retractable glass walls that allow the bar to transform into an all-season, all-weather destination. There’s frosé, cocktails, local beer and canned wine, and a food menu that veers Mexican with à la carte tacos.

Jimmy at the ModernHaus SoHo

Formerly known as Jimmy at the James, this late-nigh SoHo rooftop lounge — a popular after party location — has been updated and rebranded as just Jimmy. Located on the 18th floor of the new ModernHaus SoHo hotel, Jimmy features an indoor lounge boasting impressive views. But the real jewel of the space continues to be the outdoor pool deck, which offers unobstructed view of lower Manhattan. The outdoor area has been elevated with a poolside bar — with a slate of new cocktails by mixologist Johnny Swet, including Boozy Watermelon Frosé — and decor that takes cues from Picasso’s Blue Period. Chef George Mendes, who helms the hotel restaurant Veranda, designed a dedicated bar menu for the space.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Trend: Double Up

The Sentry

Members club The Sentry has opened its first public space at Hotel Henri in Flatiron. The lounge is located on the 18th floor and features retro decor and open-air terrace views of New York’s NoMad neighborhood. The menu features cocktails, wine and spirits along with a curated bar menu that includes standard fare (fries, black and pepper squid) and vegetable-forward options. Open Thursday through Saturday.

The Glass Ceiling

The menu at midtown’s The Glass Ceiling spotlights female-owned businesses (hence the name). The multipurpose space — it functions as a coworking space and a lounge — features indoor and outdoor seating outfitted with pink and green design accents, primed to appeal to the young professional. In addition to drinks, The Glass Ceiling also serves a full menu of shared plates, salads and main dishes. Currently open Wednesday to Sunday until 9 p.m.

Ai Fiori Sky Terrace

Located a few blocks south of Bryant Park on Fifth Avenue, the Michelin-starred Ai Fiori has expanded upwards with the debut of its more casual 11th floor outdoor terrace at the Langham Hotel. Take in views of the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building with a summery Blossom Punch cocktail or house-blended bourbon. Altamarea corporate chef Lauren DeSteno designed the accompanying a la carte menu, which draws from the ground floor restaurant’s prix-fixe offerings.

More From the Eye:

At Cadence, Chef Shenarri Freeman Is Cooking Up Vegan Southern Soul Food

Gramercy Tavern Alums Open Rolo’s, a Restaurant and Grocery