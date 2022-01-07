What to Watch: 7 Books to Add to Your Bookshelf This Spring

“To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Jan. 11)

T Magazine editor and National Book Award finalist Yanagihara is releasing the follow-up to her heavy-hitting 2015 novel “A Little Life.” “To Paradise” spans three centuries within America — one set in the distant future of 2093 — with characters striving toward a utopian ideal of society that (spoiler) falls short. At 720 pages, “To Paradise” offers readers plenty of page time to get fully immersed in her literary world.

“Lost and Found” by Kathryn Schulz (Jan. 11)

The Pulitzer Prize winner and New Yorker staff writer penned a personal reflection on the coexistence of loss and love — losing her father, and meeting her wife — amid universal disaster and turmoil.

“Moon Witch, Spider King (The Dark Star Trilogy)” by Marlon James (Feb. 15)

National Book Award finalist Marlon James is releasing the second installment in his “Dark Star” trilogy. “Moon Witch, Spider King” continues the fantasy saga, described as an “African Game of Thrones,” with a story told through the perspective of female moon witch Sogolon.

“The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found” by Frank Bruni (March 1)

Longtime New York Times columnist (and erstwhile restaurant critic) Frank Bruni’s latest book is a memoir on aging. In “The Beauty of Dusk,” the author reflects on the stroke that left him blind in one eye in 2017, and the lessons learned through reorienting himself to his new normal.

“Young Mungo” by Douglas Stuart (April 5)

Stuart’s debut novel, “Shuggie Bain,” won the Booker Prize in 2020. His follow-up is “Young Mungo,” a queer “Romeo and Juliet” love story set in working-class Glasgow.

“Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (April 5)

“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” author Vuong returns to his literary roots with the release of his second poetry collection, “Time Is a Mother.” His new work navigates the grief of his mother’s death, shortly after the publication of his acclaimed novel, and explores themes of identity, family and memory with intimacy that will resonate with readers outside of the poetry genre.

“Finding Me” by Viola Davis (April 26)

The Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actress shares her story in words this spring with the release of her memoir. “Finding Me” takes readers back to Davis’ childhood in Rhode Island and follows her career from Juilliard in New York to present day, tracing her journey to how she became one of the most important actors of her generation.

