Thursday's Digital Daily: January 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton CEO Talks Final Virgil Abloh Collection, Succession Plans

Business

André Leon Talley: The Industry Remembers

Business

Burberry Lifts Profit Guidance, Sees Full-price Sales Soar in Q3

7 Films to Stream During the Sundance Film Festival

Although the film festival is all-virtual for the second year in a row, there are plenty of exciting new releases to tune in for from your couch.

By
Kristen Tauer, Leigh Nordstrom
Plus Icon
Fionn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore in
Fionn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore in "When You Finish Saving the World." Courtesy

Alas, what was supposed to be a triumphant return to Park City, Utah, has fallen by the way of Omicron: Sundance is virtual again. But that doesn’t mean that the films this year are any less worth checking out. Below, what WWD has its eyes on.

“When You Finish Saving the World”

Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with “When You Finish Saving the World,” a dramedy starring Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore as a high schooler and his mother. Wolfhard plays a fledgling singer-songwriter building a fan base online, and Moore the uptight mother who runs a domestic abuse shelter. The film, which was adapted by an audible project written by Eisenberg, was developed by A24 and produced by Moore, Emma Stone and “SNL” alum Dave McCary.

Fionn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore in "When You Finish Saving the World."
Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore in “When You Finish Saving the World.” Courtesy

“Sharp Stick”

Since making her feature debut with “Tiny Furniture” in 2010, Lena Dunham has made a name for herself in prestige television. Now the writer-producer-director-actress is marking a return to filmmaking with the premiere of her sophomore film, “Sharp Stick.” The film stars Kristine Froseth and Jon Bernthal with a supporting cast that includes Taylour Paige, Scott Speedman and Dunham herself. The coming-of-age drama is driven by sexuality, body positivity and complicated romantic relationships — fans of Dunham’s will find the film worth the wait.

Kristine Froseth and Jon Bernthal appear in Sharp Stick by Lena Dunham, an official selection of the Premieres section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
Kristine Froseth and Jon Bernthal appear in “Sharp Stick” by Lena Dunham, an official selection of the Premieres section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

“Fresh”

First-time feature director Mimi Cave makes her debut with a horror film about modern dating. “Normal People” breakout Daisy Edgar Jones stars with Sebastian Stan as a new couple — but this is a genre film, so the main character soon discovers that her dashing new boyfriend also possesses “unusual appetites.” If only she’d kept scrolling through the apps. “Fresh,” which was acquired last week week ahead of the festival, is slated to be released on Hulu in March.

A still from "Fresh."
A still from “Fresh.” Courtesy

“Am I OK?”

“Am I OK?” marks the duo directorial debut of married couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film, produced by a team that includes Will Ferrell, stars Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno as longtime best friends whose relationship is complicated when secret romantic feelings are revealed. And potential buyers, take note: this one’s still for sale heading into the festival.

Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno appear in <i>AM I OK?</i> by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, an official selection of the Premieres section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by James Clark.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno appear in “Am I OK?” Courtesy

“​​Master”

On the heels of “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Regina Hall stars in writer-director Mariama Diallo’s first feature “Master,” a thriller set at an elite New England college. The film introduces three women struggling to find their place at the university: Hall plays Gail Bishop, the new dean of students, who is called “Master,” with Broadway actress Amber Gray as literature professor Liv Beckman and newcomer Zoe Renee as freshman Jasmine Moore.

Named one of Variety’s “ten directors to watch for 2022,” Diallo uses the horror genre with “Master” to explore the terror that is racism and white supremacy. The film is set to be distributed by Amazon.

Regina Hall appears in <i>Master</i> by Mariama Diallo, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
“Master”

“Alice”

Keke Palmer is set to have a big 2022. She will star alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s latest, called “Nope,” and at Sundance she will be seen in “Alice,” a drama based on the true story of an enslaved woman named Alice. Alice is enslaved on a 19th-century plantation in rural Georgia and, after a violent encounter with the plantation’s owner, she escapes, only to find that it is actually the year 1973.

The film comes from first time feature director Krystin Ver Linden, who worked for Quentin Tarantino for seven years before venturing out on her own.

Keke Palmer and Common appear in <i>Alice</i> by Krystin Ver Linden, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute Eliza Morse.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
‘Alice’

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

The Hollywood Reporter called “Cha Cha Real Smooth” director Cooper Raiff Gen Z’s “answer to Richard Linklater and the Duplass brothers,” naming him the generation’s “buzziest director” — so safe to say his film is one to watch. The 24-year-old Occidental grad directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, who is also producing the film, which follows three different coming of age stories: a recent college grad (Raiff), a young mother (Johnson) and her autistic daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). Expect a bidding war.

Dakota Johnson appears in <i>CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH</i> by Cooper Raiff, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

