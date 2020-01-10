“Hitting a Straight Lick With a Crooked Stick” by Zora Neale Hurston (January)

This collection of stories by the late author includes eight “lost” stories, found in forgotten periodicals.

“Topics of Conversation” by Miranda Popkey (January)

For fans of Sally Rooney, a debut novel structured through conversations between women.

“Apeirogon” by Colum McCann (February)

The National Book Award winner pens a novel of friendship between two men — Palestinian and Israeli — connected by loss.

“More Myself: A Journey” by Alicia Keys, with Michelle Burford (March)

The singer-songwriter offers a personal look into her childhood and life with a memoir published by Oprah’s imprint.

“Death in Her Hands” by Ottessa Moshfegh (April)

A metaphysical suspense novel by the author of “My Year of Rest and Relaxation.”

“Something She’s Not Telling Us” by Darcey Bell (April)

A new domestic thriller from the author of “A Simple Favor.”

“Betsey: A Memoir” by Betsey Johnson, with Mark Vitulano (April)

The fashion designer recounts her childhood and building her eponymous clothing business.

