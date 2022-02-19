7 New NYC Restaurants and Bars to Check Out This Spring

Midtown West is welcoming a couple new neighbors this winter. The recently opened Peakaboo is a late-night cocktail bar with impressive views, located on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards adjacent to the Edge observation deck. Chez Zou is a new cocktail lounge from Quality Branded and the Zou Zou team, led by chef Madeline Sperling, formerly of Olmsted and NoMad. Slated to open March 1, the space features an outdoor terrace. A few blocks north in Times Square, UnPublished made its debut during New York Fashion Week ahead of its Feb. 16 grand opening. Opened in collaboration with Serafina, the intimate bar operates as a “speakeasy” within Serafina in the Sky at the Pod Hotel.

Downtown, El Condor Coffee Roasters opens in the West Village on Monday. The cozy café and wine bar, outfitted with power outlets at every seat, will feature table service for guests planning to stay awhile. In TriBeCa, the Chanson café team is expanding with French brasserie Chanson Le Salon. The restaurant is located on a corner on Greenwich Street and features a floral-forward exterior. Led by executive chef Frédéric Robert, Chanson Le Salon is open for brunch and dinner. Opening Tuesday from the Oxomoco and Speedy Romeo team, Bar Tulix will be serving upscale Mexican seafood in SoHo.

Coming to the East Village in early spring, HAGS opens from sommelier Camille Lindsley, recently of Aldo Sohm wine bar, and chef Telly Justice, whose background includes Wildair and Contra. The restaurant describes itself as a New York restaurant “for Queers and everyone else,” telling Eater that they’re “queering fine dining.”

Inside Peakaboo Charissa Fay

UnPublished Courtesy

Inside Chanson Le Salon Courtesy