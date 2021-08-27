×
7 Pools You’re Probably Missing Out On (That Aren’t in the Hamptons)

Cool off at these boutique hotels in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut countryside.

The Maker Hotel in Hudson, NY
The Maker Hotel in Hudson, N.Y. Courtesy of Francine Zaslow

Find respite from the last hot days of summer at one of these seven boutique hotels, all a short drive from New York City.

The Amelia in Hudson, N.Y.

Hudson’s newest boutique hotel, located inside a Queen Anne-style home, opened earlier this summer and is still in its soft opening phase. The property is a short walk to all of the shops and restaurants on Warren Street, but The Amelia also offers plenty of reasons to stay onsite, with an English garden and outdoor fire pit. The hotel also boasts an outdoor pool, open to guests staying in one of the eight rooms.

The Maker in Hudson, N.Y.

A few blocks over from The Amelia, The Maker Hotel — which opened last year — offers a more traditional (and bustling) hotel stay. The luxury hotel, owned by the cofounders of Fresh beauty, features several public restaurants and bars, as well as a newly opened gymnasium and juice bar. The Maker’s pool is tucked beyond the property, with lush landscaping that lends an atmosphere of calm respite.

Inness in Accord, N.Y.

Newly opened, Innes offers guests expansive grounds and views of the Shawangunk and Catskill mountains. Accommodations on the property includes farmhouse rooms and private cabins, and a slate of outdoor activities, including hiking, tennis, a wading pool and golf (the nine-hole course was designed by King Collins Golf). Innes is also currently in its soft opening phase, with additional services and amenities still being introduced. The restaurant, open for outdoor dining, is serving a limited seasonal menu of grilled and smoked dishes.

Scribner’s Lodge in Hunter, N.Y.

The pool at Scribner’s Lodge — open to the public at select times — boasts impressive views of Hunter Mountain, located just across the street from the hotel. (During the warmer months, you can take a chairlift to the top of the mountain.) Through Labor Day, the hotel’s pool hosts guest DJs, who perform live sets on Saturday afternoons. Bonus: afterward, you can wander the property’s garden before dining at Prospect, the lodge’s restaurant helmed by chef Alex Napolitano, before settling into one of the 38 sleek guest rooms.

Callicoon Hills in Callicoon Center, N.Y.

Callicoon Hills is a rustic vacation resort that pays homage into the golden era of summering in the Catskills. Accommodations are situated across three distinct buildings, including a restored historic boarding house, pool house (as the name suggests, next to the resort’s seasonal outdoor pool), and motel-style ridge rooms, uphill from the main property. Nearby attractions including hiking trails, world class fishing and two charming small towns with restaurants and shops — Callicoon and Livingston Manor.

Winvian Farm in Morris, Conn.

Located in Litchfield Hills, Winvian Farm offers a more whimsical retreat with choice of 18 cottages, each different and designed around a specific theme. There’s a treehouse set 35 feet off the ground, a log cabin and indoor campsite. One cottage even contains a restored helicopter, because why not? The cottages are spread out across the property’s on 113 acres, which includes a spa and organic garden that supplies Winvian’s “seed to table” fine-dining restaurant with produce. The resort’s outdoor pool is situated nearby, where guests can swim or dine on a limited lunchtime menu.

The Mayflower Inn in Washington, Conn.

Last fall, iconic luxury hotel The Mayflower — part of the Auberge Resorts family — unveiled a redesign led by Celerie Kemble. The upscale property’s refresh also included the introduction of a new restaurant, The Garden Room, led by acclaimed chef April Bloomfield. Surrounding by the idyllic Connecticut countryside, hotel guests can wander the English-style gardens or relax poolside outdoors. The spa also includes an indoor pool with views of the property’s lush landscaping visible from the French-style windows.

