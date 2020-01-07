JAN. 7

Floret

If you just arrived in Florence and are looking for a place to unwind and re-energize after the trip, Floret will take care of welcoming you. Created by luxury brand manager Tamara Atanasyan and restaurateur Maurizio Cardinali, Floret combines a love of organic food, hospitality and the environment with its founders’ expertise in wellness, fashion and gastronomy. Located in the city center, on the terrace of the LuisaViaRoma luxury concept store, Floret is a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch and early dinners with its menu of healthy options — from cold-pressed juices and smoothies, to artisan breads and super food bowls and salads. Highly recommended for vegetarians and vegans.

LuisaViaRoma Store (La Terrazza), 1st floor

19/21r, Via Roma

50123, Florence

Monday to Saturday 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

+39 055 295924

info@floret-bar.com

floret-bar.com

Wongvalle

To satisfy your fashion cravings before attending the Brioni presentation at Palazzo Gerini, swing by the Wongvalle Exclusive Florence Shop, located a stone’s throw from the luxury shopping street Via Tornabuoni. Opened in 2018 in the Scuderie di Palazzo Antinori, the store was conceived by product manager Stefano Valori and accessories designer Eduardo Wongvalle, who wanted to provide the city with a multibrand store where tourists could discover new Made in Italy labels. Wongwalle offers a selection of clothes, bags, shoes, perfumes and jewels displayed inside an exclusive location created by local artisans taking inspiration from Florence’s signature Santa Maria Novella Church. An area of the store is dedicated to Sebastian Flower’s floral compositions, which are also available at luxury destinations including the Hotel de Russie in Rome and at the Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo in Taormina.

16a, Via delle Belle Donne

50123, Florence

Monday to Saturday 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sunday 2:30-7:30 p.m.

+39 055 2697245

info@wongvalle.com

wongvalle.com

Casa Howard Florence Guest House

After having enjoyed the legendary Brunello Cucinelli dinner, it’s time to get some rest. For those looking for less traditional hotels, a great option is Massimo Leonardi’s Guest House. Casa Howard was conceived by Leonardi’s wife, Jennifer Howard Forneris, daughter of fashion textile designer and producer Luciano Forneris, who transformed a historic Florentine palazzo from the turn of the century into a welcoming guest house, creating a harmonious blend between a boutique hotel and a bed and breakfast. Each room is different, with the options running from the more exotic to romantic spaces and including a suite for families with children and connected rooms for guests traveling in groups. Eclectic furniture and decor make this an ideal location for those looking for an exclusive escape in the heart of Florence.

18, Via della Scala

50123, Florence

+ 39 0669924555

+ 39 3472666106

info@casahoward.it

casahoward.com

JAN. 8

Palazzo Castri 1874

Already tired after Pitti’s first day? Don’t worry — Palazzo Castri 1874 has a solution: an intimate and cozy spa, strategically located close to the Fortezza da Basso, where guests can regenerate both their mind and body. The spa of the luxury boutique hotel offers a 1,453-square-foot space that features a Finnish sauna, a steam bath, emotional showers, a hot tub, a fitness room with Technogym equipment, as well as a relaxation area to drink a tea supplied by La via del Tè — Firenze 1961.

7, Piazza dell’Indipendenza

50129, Florence

+39 055 472118

welcome@palazzocastri.com

palazzocastri.com

Yoga Garage

Between the Jil Sander and K-way shows, dedicate a moment to yourself by enjoying a class at Yoga Garage. The airy and naturally lit space has a view of the San Lorenzo dome and is steps away from the train station and the Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral. The idea of founders Tess Obermeier and Guido Baligioni is simple: offer traditional, dynamic yoga in a raw and minimalist setting. The space is open 365 days a year and all levels are welcome. Different teacher training programs and retreats are available for those who want to improve their practice and classes are conveniently conducted in both English and Italian.

22r, Via dei Conti

50123, Florence

Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday 10:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

+39 3468698803

info@yogagarage.it

yogagarage.it

Regina Bistecca

You can’t leave Florence without eating the famous Bistecca alla Fiorentina. And Simone Arnetoli and Matteo Perduca are ready to serve it up at Regina Bistecca, located in the space formerly occupied by antiquarian bookshop Gonnelli. The aim of the duo is to preserve and enhance the atmosphere of the 100-year-old location — which has been a meeting point for generations of Italian poets, painters and writers — by offering an exclusive experience that combines food, drink and history. On the ancient shelves, books have been replaced by Tuscan wines, selected to complement the best cuts of meat that are grilled on hot coal embers designed by Arnetoli and then served with a selection of dressings. But the menu offers more than steaks and includes a range of typical Tuscany dishes. Before starting dinner, don’t forget to take a Negroni at Regina Bistecca’s American Bar.

14r, Via Ricasoli

50122, Florence

Monday 7-11 p.m

Tuesday to Sunday 12:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

+39 055 2693772

mangio@reginabistecca.com

reginabistecca.com

JAN. 9

Inside Magritte

Looking for an alternative cultural break to face the last day of Pitti Uomo? Before attending the Canali presentation, be enchanted by “Inside Magritte.” Created by Crossmedia Group and Hepco, with the direction of The Fake Factory and the collaboration of Fondation Magritte, the exhibition is a tribute to the Belgian Surrealist artist. Curated by Julie Waseige, “Inside Magritte” offers a 35-minute multimedia journey through the artist’s pictorial universe, from the first Surrealist works to the post-War period, passing through his Thirties Parisian period. Some 160 paintings by Magritte — otherwise impossible to admire in a single exhibition — are combined with evocative music and special effects projected on the baroque architecture of the Cattedrale dell’Immagine in the monumental complex of Santo Stefano al Ponte.

Nov. 2019 – March 2020

Cattedrale dell’Immagine

5, Piazza di Santo Stefano

50122, Florence

Monday to Sunday 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

+39 055 217418

info@insidemagritte.com

insidemagritte.com

Dome

Between the Telfar and Stefano Pilati’s Random Identities shows, enjoy a special aperitivo in one of Florence’s best cocktail bars. Created by siblings Stefano and Simone Contarini and their friend Lorenzo Di Ienno, the bar takes its name from the dome overlooking the counter, which is at the center of an exclusive urban garden. During the day, the hybrid between a lounge bar and a restaurant is illuminated by natural light filtering through the windows, while when the sun goes down, the video mapping on the dome creates the ideal atmosphere to sample a selection of home-made cocktails. The menu offers the traditional “cicchetti” bites for a classic aperitivo, as well as first and second courses for a proper dinner.

18r, Via Il Prato

50123, Florence

Monday Midnight-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday Midnight-1 a.m.

Friday Midnight-2 a.m.

Saturday 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

+39 055 0649095

Atelier de’ Nerli

The new, hip Atelier de’ Nerli restaurant is the go-to place to round off a Florentine stay. Located in the historic De’ Nerli square in the heart of the cool San Frediano neighborhood, the restaurant was conceived by Roberto Cavalli’s son, Daniele, who wanted to combine a bistro and an art gallery. The location, with all the furnishings handmade by Florentine artisans, offers a traditional Tuscan menu, reinterpreted by chef Gianluca Camilotto in a modern, lighter key. All the dishes are prepared with only seasonal ingredients and served with a refined selection of wines and liquors.

11, Piazza De’ Nerli

50124, Florence

Tuesday to Sunday Midnight-11 p.m.

+39 055 760 2982

info@atelierdenerli.it

atelierdenerli.it