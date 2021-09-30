×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Gilbert Adrian's ruby red slippers, Ruth E. Carter's "Black Panther" costumes and that infamous Bob Mackie "Mohawk" Oscar dress for Cher are among the treasures in the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.

Screen-used close-up pair of the ruby
Screen-used close-up pair of the ruby slippers, designed by Adrian, from "The Wizard of Oz" (1939). Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Joshua White, JWPictures/©Academy Museum Foundation

The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is now open in Los Angeles.

At the site of the old May Company department store, the 30,000-square-foot Renzo Piano-designed museum is dazzling inside and out, featuring a spherical theater reminiscent of a space ship and an outdoor terrace with one of the most expansive views of the Hollywood Hills in town.

Exhibitions cover the art and science of moviemaking without shying away from Hollywood’s complicated history. Curators carefully contextualize topics including the racist history of Blackface makeup, the mistreatment of women in the studio system decades before #MeToo and the plundering of indigenous cultures, including the sacred Nayarit replica statue used in Alfred Hitchcock’s film “North by Northwest.”

There is a lot to see and pore over, including a retrospective of Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, and plenty of crowd-pleasing memorabilia. (Hello, ruby slippers! Hello, Rosebud!) And exhibitions and objects will be rotating in and out over time.

Related Galleries

Here, WWD rounds up a few things that will be of most interest to fashion and costume lovers to see now.

1) Wild dress: No Academy Museum would be complete without a history of Hollywood’s most glamorous night. Twenty Oscar statuettes highlighting historic wins, clips of famous acceptance speeches and a timeline of notable snubs and firsts surround an exhibit of Oscar looks. For the 1986 Academy Awards, Cher asked costume designer Bob Mackie to make her a “wild dress” and he delivered with a black beaded midriff-baring gown and cape that is something to behold up close. There hasn’t been anything like it since.

2) $17 million watch: It may be the most valuable piece in the whole place. Rolex (the lead sponsor of the Academy Museum’s opening gala) helped secure the Cosmograph Daytona 6239 that was a gift from Joanne Woodward to Paul Newman. He wore it for years, with its iconic black crocodile wide strap and inscription, “Drive Carefully,” a reference to the actor’s passion for auto racing. The watch sold at auction at Phillips’ Winning Icons sale in New York in October 2017 for $17,752,500, and the collector who purchased it agreed to the museum loan.

3) Spike Lee’s style: The Director’s Inspiration gallery spotlights Spike Lee, with lots of fun memorabilia from his personal collection. One choice piece is the Gucci purple-and-gold Kobe Bryant tribute suit he wore to the 2020 Oscars, shortly after the retired NBA player died in a tragic helicopter crash. Another is the Ruth Carter-designed “Mookie’ shirt he wore in the 1989 film “Do the Right Thing.”

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume
Director’s Inspiration: Spike Lee, Stories of Cinema 2, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Joshua White/JW Pictures/@Academy Museum Foundation

4) Not in Kansas anymore: The Art of Moviemaking gallery focuses on 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” showcasing all the behind-the-scenes crafts that bring a film to life.

Of particular interest are the contributions of costume designer Gilbert Adrian, including his blue gingham pinafores for Dorothy. One was worn by Judy Garland in the Technicolor scenes, and the other of a slightly different color was worn by Garland’s stand-in Bobbie Koshay for the sepia-toned, black-and-white scenes. They are both so beautifully stitched with charming rick-rack trim and puff-sleeve blouses underneath, it’s easy to understand how the MGM costume giant also had a successful fashion label.

Also not to be missed, the ruby slippers. One of four pairs used during filming, and thought to be the only pair used in the heel-clicking close-ups, the ones on display were purchased from private collectors for the museum by Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jan and Terry Semel.

5) Executive power: In the spirit of examining the complete and honest history Hollywood, a panel of text addresses the pain MGM studio head Louis B. Mayer inflicted on actresses like Garland. At age 16, when she was filming “The Wizard of Oz,” she was given pills to keep her energy up, and others to put her to sleep, beginning a cycle of drug abuse that continued until her death in 1969. She also said later in life that Mayer had abused her for years, which has new resonance in the #MeToo era.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume
Pinafore worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale. Costume design: Adrian. Right, Sepia pinafore worn by Bobbie Koshay (stand-in) as Dorothy Gale. Costume design: Adrian. Joshua White, JWPictures/©Academy Museum Foundation

6) Temple tiara. More than 40 costumes and sketches from the 1930s to today celebrate the art of costume design in the Identity Gallery. One of the most gorgeous pieces is Shirley Temple’s silver-wrapped cotton, sequin and rhinestone dress and starry bow tiara created by costume designer Gwen Wakeling for the 1938 film “Little Miss Broadway.” Filmed when Temple was 10 years old, it’s about an orphan who gets adopted by a theatrical troupe. Fun fact: Wakeling also designed Barbara Eden’s costume for the TV series “I Dream of Jeannie.”

7) May Queen. Designed by Andrea Flesch and worn by Florence Pugh in the 2019 film “Midsommer,” the May Queen costume weighs 30 pounds and features 10,000 silk flowers, including forget me nots, sweet peas and buttercups. One of the museum’s most recent acquisitions, the costume was auctioned by studio A24 in May, with the winning bid of $65,000. All proceeds from the auction went to support COVID-19 relief.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume
Identity Gallery, Stories of Cinema. Andrea Flesch “May Queen” costume in foreground. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Joshua White, JWPictures/©Academy Museum Foundation

8) Makeup shame: One of the most shameful examples of Hollywood’s racist past, a display on makeup artistry explains how it was normalized in the early years of cinema for white actors to play characters of color, often informed by racial stereotypes, and privileging white filmmakers’ experiences over real-lived experiences. As evidence: several pots of Max Factor’s Pan Cake makeup, introduced in the 1930s, named after certain ethnicities, and almost entirely intended for white actors and extras. One shade is named “Minstrel,” an explicit reference to the practice of Blackface; others include Light Egyptian and Chinese.

9) Wakanda forever: Costume designer Ruth E. Carter has several pieces in the museum — and even designed a line of jewelry for the gift shop. For her Oscar-winning work on 2018’s “Black Panther,” she created the Afrofuturistic aesthetic of Wakanda, as seen on the stunning gold armor worn by the female warrior Okoye (played by Danai Gurira). Part of the the sci-fi-themed “Inventing Worlds and Characters” gallery, the costume draws inspiration from the traditional beading, dyeing and pattern techniques of African tribes, including the Himba, Masaai and Turkana.

Also in the gallery, Eko Ishioka’s incredible coat and boots designed for Gary Oldman in 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” With intricate gold geometric embroidery, inspired by the work of Gustav Klimt, they are couture-level gorgeous.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume
Inventing Worlds and Characters: Encounters Gallery, Stories of Cinema 3. Ruth E. Carter costume for “Black Panther” in the foreground. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Joshua White, JWPictures/©Academy Museum Foundation
10) Joy ride: Sure to be a crowd pleaser, the 26-minute immersive media installation titled “Behold” takes viewers on a wild ride through a century of films about the cosmos. Sitting on a cushion in the dark, circular room inside the building’s iconic gold-tiled cylinder, and watching the visual extravaganza is both terrifying and wondrous. With clips from “H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine,” “Metropolis,” “Clockwork Orange,” “2001 Space Odyssey,” “Alien,” “E.T.” and many more flashing all around you, it will blow your mind — and make you feel like we’re not alone.
11) Ready for your closeup: After walking the galleries, visitors may find themselves wishing for their own moment on screen to experience the Hollywood stardust. The museum offers just that with its interactive, family-friendly Academy Awards Experience with a souvenir image to take home. Hint? You may want to dress for it.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Costume

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad