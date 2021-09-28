Alaïa Opens Cafe da Rosa in Paris

As the house of Alaïa revamps its Paris flagship on Rue de Marignan, the four-story townhouse will add the new Cafe da Rosa and personalized treatment space from Martine de Richeville to its storied rooms, just in time for fashion week.

The new features aim to reflect the joie de vivre of the house’s famous founder, including art installations and collectible designs as well.

Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away in 2017, was known for his love of cooking and hosting, bringing together an eclectic mix of guests in the dining room of his Rue de Moussy home in the Marais district of Paris for legendary dinner parties.

The new Cafe de Rosa will reflect that welcoming spirit, nestled on an inner courtyard filled with a lush vertical garden, featuring Mediterranean cuisine and highlighting dishes from Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Stephane MURATET

And if you need a physical recharge, the house is also opening a space for de Richeville to ply her famous Remodeling treatment, a regenerative hand massage method that blends holistic medicine and psychology that is said to dislodge stubborn cellulite.

Belgian designer Pieter Mulier took over the design reigns of the house in February, and showed his first collection during haute couture week in July. His collections will hit the floor of the revamped flagship in December.