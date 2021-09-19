All the Looks from the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

TV’s big night is back! Last year, the Emmys were one of the first major awards shows to take place during the pandemic, meaning it was the first stab Hollywood took at the whole virtual awards thing. This year’s red carpet took place between Los Angeles and London, where UK-based nominees walked a red carpet at Soho House. The awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, were set up to be a history-making night from the onset. “Pose” star Mi Rodriguez became the first transgender performer nominated in a major acting category when she received the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. “The Crown” on Netflix and “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ are tied for the most nominated shows, each with 24.

Here, all the red carpet action you need to see from the night.

