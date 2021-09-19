×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

All the Looks from the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

TV's big night is back.

Gallery Icon View ALL 25 Photos

TV’s big night is back! Last year, the Emmys were one of the first major awards shows to take place during the pandemic, meaning it was the first stab Hollywood took at the whole virtual awards thing. This year’s red carpet took place between Los Angeles and London, where UK-based nominees walked a red carpet at Soho House. The awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, were set up to be a history-making night from the onset. “Pose” star Mi Rodriguez became the first transgender performer nominated in a major acting category when she received the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. “The Crown” on Netflix and  “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ are tied for the most nominated shows, each with 24.

Here, all the red carpet action you need to see from the night.

More on the Emmys Nominees You Need to Know:

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emmys Red Capet: All the Looks

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad