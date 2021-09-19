All the Winners From the 2021 Emmy Awards

Here, WWD compiles the list of Emmy Award winners from the live show, updated as each category is announced.

Read on for the list of 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards winners.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson – “Kenan”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant – “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco -“The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney – “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

WINNER: Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – “Hacks”

Kenan Thompson – “SNL”

Bowen Yang – “SNL”

WINNER: Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift – “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser – “The Kominsky Method”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant – “SNL”

Kate McKinnon – “SNL”

Cecily Strong – “SNL”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez – “The Flight Attendant”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Elizabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason”

WINNER: Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”

O.T. Fagbenle – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Max Minghella – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”

WINNER: Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell – “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Limited Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor – “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”

Jonathan Groff – “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos – “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You”

WINNER: Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo – “Hamilton”

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Hamilton”

Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown”

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown”

Moses Ingram – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit” CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX

