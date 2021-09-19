×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

All the Winners From the 2021 Emmy Awards

See all the winners from the Emmy Awards.

15 New TV Shows, Movies and
"Ted Lasso" Courtesy of Apple TV+

Here, WWD compiles the list of Emmy Award winners from the live show, updated as each category is announced.

Read on for the list of 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards winners.

Outstanding Comedy Series
“Black-ish”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“Hacks”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Pen15”
“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy – “Shameless”
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson – “Kenan”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant – “Shrill”
Kaley Cuoco -“The Flight Attendant”
Allison Janney – “Mom”
Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”
WINNER: Jean Smart – “Hacks”

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco is Just Starting Her Reinvention

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – “Hacks”
Kenan Thompson – “SNL”
Bowen Yang – “SNL”
WINNER: Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt – “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Swift – “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser – “The Kominsky Method”

READ MORE: ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Brings His A-Game to Season Two

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
Aidy Bryant – “SNL”
Kate McKinnon – “SNL”
Cecily Strong – “SNL”
Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Rosie Perez – “The Flight Attendant”

Outstanding Drama Series
“The Boys”
“Bridgerton”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”
Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”
Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”
Billy Porter – “Pose”
Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment”
Olivia Colman – “The Crown”
Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
Elizabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez – “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”
John Lithgow – “Perry Mason”
WINNER: Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”
O.T. Fagbenle – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Max Minghella – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”
Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”
WINNER: Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
Emerald Fennell – “The Crown”
Madeline Brewer – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

READ MORE: With Her Emmy Nomination, Mckenna Grace Is Set for Stardom

Outstanding Limited Series
“I May Destroy You”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Underground Railroad”
“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor – “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom Jr. – “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”
Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”
Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”
Jonathan Groff – “Hamilton”
Anthony Ramos – “Hamilton”
Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You”
WINNER: Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Phillipa Soo – “Hamilton”
Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Hamilton”
Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown”
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown”
Moses Ingram – “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT (L to R) ANYA TAYLOR as BETH HARMON in THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT. Cr. CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX © 2020
Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit” CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX

The Ten Best Dressed at the 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmy Awards Highlights: Political Moments and More

Pajamas at the Emmys? What Hollywood Will Be Wearing on the Big Zoom Night

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

