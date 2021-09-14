×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her First Met Gala

The Olympian wore Fendi Couture, styled by Jason Bolden, for her Met debut.

Gallery Icon View ALL 21 Photos

Allyson Felix and Simone Biles were two of the biggest household names this summer following their victories at the Tokyo Olympics, and Monday night they stuck together for their Met Gala debuts.

The Athleta partners attended with Athleta parent company Gap’s chief executive officer, Sonia Syngal, each in their interpretation of the theme.

Felix was ethereal in Fendi Couture, styled by Jason Bolden with hair by Alexander Armand, makeup by Autumn Moultrie and nails by Kimmie. She got ready with Biles, both conserving their energy after missing afternoon naps, ahead of the big event.

Here, Felix shares a photo diary from the night of what it was like in the glam room leading up to the night.

 

More from the Met Gala 2021:

The 11 Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

Suni Lee, Megan Rapinoe, Eileen Gu on Their First Met Gala

A Look Inside The Mark Before The Met Gala

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Getting Ready With Jack Harlow, Who Made His Met Gala Debut With Tommy Hilfiger

Addison Rae Goes 2000s Glam in Tom Ford for Gucci at Her First Met Ball

P.J. Tucker Gets Ready for the Met Gala in Gucci

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad