Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her First Met Gala

Allyson Felix and Simone Biles were two of the biggest household names this summer following their victories at the Tokyo Olympics, and Monday night they stuck together for their Met Gala debuts.

The Athleta partners attended with Athleta parent company Gap’s chief executive officer, Sonia Syngal, each in their interpretation of the theme.

Felix was ethereal in Fendi Couture, styled by Jason Bolden with hair by Alexander Armand, makeup by Autumn Moultrie and nails by Kimmie. She got ready with Biles, both conserving their energy after missing afternoon naps, ahead of the big event.

Here, Felix shares a photo diary from the night of what it was like in the glam room leading up to the night.

More from the Met Gala 2021:

The 11 Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

Suni Lee, Megan Rapinoe, Eileen Gu on Their First Met Gala

A Look Inside The Mark Before The Met Gala

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Getting Ready With Jack Harlow, Who Made His Met Gala Debut With Tommy Hilfiger

Addison Rae Goes 2000s Glam in Tom Ford for Gucci at Her First Met Ball

P.J. Tucker Gets Ready for the Met Gala in Gucci