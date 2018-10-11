The American Music Awards brought out lots of pink and sparkles from the industry’s biggest stars – with mixed results.

Cardi B: Fail

This feels like a caricature of “La Dolce Vita” — on steroids. Instead of being over-the-top glamorous, she just looks ridiculous. Keep the hat for the upcoming Halloween season.

Dua Lipa: C-

It’s bridal meets napkin lady — neither of which are looks to strive for on the red carpet. The cropped bob and statement choker help to give it more of an edge.

Evan Ross: C-

Suit-sans-shirt is a classic runway move; but on the red carpet it reads more like you got dressed in the dark. Ross should know that ever since Edward VII stopped buttoning the second button, it’s the rule to do without.

Jennifer Lopez: B+

J.Lo has built a career on head-turning red carpet looks; this pink bubblegum dress helps her stay on brand. The deep V-neck and side cutouts already show plenty of skin; she can do without the high slit.

Khalid: D

Retro leisure suits are emotionally destabilizing — and this light pink set, paired with the white turtleneck and nursing sneaker, has an especially childlike quality.

Taylor Swift: C+

Her attempt at cutting edge reads more Tin Man than fashion icon. Thigh-high metallic boots are a bit two years ago — and a sparkly minidress is equally tired, even if the silhouette is really flattering on her.

Tracee Ellis Ross: A-

The slouchy silk pink tuxedo with contrast black lapel hits the perfect balance between delicate and strength. The pulled-back hair and dramatic jewelry further the message. Ross is becoming a fashion star in her own right.

Tyra Banks: D+

This half showgirls, half train conductor effort is leaving us confused. We’re not sure what she’s auditioning for, but after walking so many catwalks in her life, she could do better.