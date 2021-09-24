×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

American Girl Celebrates 35 Years: It’s Not Child’s Play

Prabal Gurung and Carly Cushnie attended the event that was created with Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Prabal Gurung and Carly Cushnie
Prabal Gurung and Carly Cushnie Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for

In honor of its 35th anniversary, American Girl staged a fashion show at its Rockefeller Center flagship with help from designers Prabal Gurung and Carly Cushnie and Harlem’s Fashion Row.

With a salon, doll hospital, café and other attractions, the 38,000-square-foot store is kaleidoscopic maze in itself. Building on the company’s inclusivity-driven heritage, American Girl partnered with HFR for the event, which featured reimagined girl and doll designs for the brand’s six historical characters by Cushnie.

The Mattel-owned toy brand also presented the new “World by Us” doll and book line to strengthen equality and unity. The three characters’ stories address social issues and the value of working together to create a better world. On-the-rise HFR designers Nichole Lynel, Samantha Black and Kristian Loren created World by Us-inspired clothes for girls that were available on pre-sale during the event; they will be sold at American Girl stores starting in March.

Related Galleries

Serious about how the storytelling rooted in their dolls can educate children and spark important conversations with parents, American Girl considered Thursday’s event to be a continuation of its heritage. After the show, Mattel president and chief operating officer Richard Dickson said that he expects the connection and messaging between fashion and toys to intensify. Mattel, which racked up $4.58 billion in sales last year, owns American Girl. Alluding to future fashion-fueled projects, he mentioned artist and OBEY founder Shepherd Fairey’s participation in Mattel’s UNO Artiste Series in July.

Toy dolls are a significant business in the U.S. that racked up $3.64 billion in sales last year, compared to $3.29 billion in 2019. As many corporations and companies in different sectors continue to try to improve diversity and inclusion through their products and customer reach, American Girl’s wide-ranging merchandise and storytelling has always been rooted in that goal by exploring different periods in American history.

Before the models took to the runway, general manager Jamie Cygielman said, “This is really just an amplification of that, by showing some contemporary stories of what it means to be an American Girl today. Our new line reflects that…Our partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row is also a way to amplify diverse and inclusive stories, particularly giving strength of character and confidence to young girls by seeing all the opportunities that are open to them.”

The scene at the American Girl runway show.
The scene at the American Girl runway show. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for

While the youngsters posed on the rainbow step-and-repeat, Cushnie said she set out to reimagine the dolls’ outfits in a new and modern ways while maintaining elements of who they were. Her redesigns of six dolls were showcased on the runway by girls wearing similar styles and carrying each doll. For example, she reimagined Samantha from the Gilded Age with a printed sequined skirt with a puffed-sleeve T-shirt. Each American Girl doll has a personal story, such as the Civil War-era “Addie Walker,” who escaped slavery. Cushnie said she reimagined the patchwork quilt that Walker kept close by in a sleeveless dress.

Having not grown up in the U.S. playing with American Girl dolls, Cushnie said whenever she mentioned the project to others they were excited to share their favorites. The fact that the dolls have individual stories and books that educate the children about a moment in time was a plus, she said.

An auction was held for the six dolls to raise money for Girls Who Code. “I really wanted to extend the idea of this education for girls. I love the fact that it’s not just dolls, but really thinking about their stories,” she said. “I grew up playing with dolls. I never had a doll that even closely resembled me, or nothing near to it. I really enjoy this exploration because of that.”

Kennedy Cruz and Victor Cruz
Kennedy Cruz and Victor Cruz Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for

Chanel Iman was also in Thursday night’s child-friendly crowd of 100 or so, as was a smiling Victor Cruz in a green varsity jacket. His daughter Kennedy was one of the models in the show. Although many of the guests looked too young to take the subway alone, they were given a glimpse of the downtown fashion show that Gurung held during New York Fashion Week. Through a partnership with American Girl, the toy company sponsored his runway show and Gurung has designed a limited-edition “Stronger in Colour” T-shirt for girls and dolls to be sold. The motto is a favorite mantra of the designer, who explained his collections are colorful, they celebrate colorful people and “offer happiness, joy and optimism, which bring hope for a change.”

Attendees also got a glimpse at a video of a Prabal Gurung doll that American Girl made for him. Bounding onto the stage enthusiastically, Gurung said, “I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here tonight [in a store] filled with beautiful dolls and books. Believe it or not I have my own doll, finally. That means I’ve made it.”

Turning more serious, Gurung spoke of the importance of seeing behind the surface of things, to go a little deeper and to perhaps look at life through a different lens. “One of my goals in fashion is to show that different kinds of fashion exist in the world,” he said.

Gurung cited that American Girl’s “entire reason for being is to empower and strengthen confidence into girls and boys to help them grow up into strong, optimistic and tolerant human beings” was why he was attended. The Singapore-born, Nepal-raised designer said that as a child he played with dolls all the time, but secretly at home. While his parents and sister understood that, a lot of people didn’t, he said, adding how glad he is to see now that anyone in the world can play with dolls, celebrate themselves and see themselves in those dolls.

A gown from the designer’s spring 2020 collection emblazoned with a sash stating “Who Gets to Be American” is featured prominently near the start of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which is on view through Sept. 5, 2022.

Harlem’s Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel, with her daughter Sky by her side, thanked the crowd for their participation in celebrating the unlimited potential, hope and promise of our youth. Afterward, she spoke about how the collaboration will inspire young girls to pursue careers in fashion, because they will see themselves in that role. American Girl is supporting HFR’s nonprofit ICON360 with a donation of $25,000 for the next generation of fashion leaders of color.

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

American Girl Turns 35 With Help

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad