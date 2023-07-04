Peter Lux Brings Retro Hairstyles to BST Hyde Park

GOOD HAIR DAYS: To celebrate Blackpink, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey performing at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, American Express, the concert’s main sponsor, has enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux for an on-site activation.

This year, the theme is the aughts with a Y2K Hair Bar and three different hairstyles for guests to try.

In a Zoom interview from Los Angeles, Lux said his hairstyle inspirations came from “all the usual pop culture suspects of that time – Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. I do think that Stefani had a massive influence on the hair, makeup and the outfits.”



Hairstyles include space buns, colorful crimps and a spiky zig zag.

Peter Lux has teamed with American Express to create three festival hair styles. Courtesy of American Express

He said the concept was about “having fun,” and the three styles work for every type of hair texture, too.

Lux works with the likes of Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Dua Lipa. He worked with the latter on her music video for “Dance the Night,” one of the singles in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, which comes out later this month.

“I started when I was 17 and I was always really good in school with making things. I found my calling with hair because I just enjoyed the experience,” he said, adding that he always tries to “understand the person sitting in front of me, what they like, don’t like and also, it’s about making people feel good,” said the London-based hairstylist.

On site, American Express has created several mall-inspired pop-ups, including a photo lab that features colorful backdrops; a food court with food and snacks from small businesses; a pick-and-mix station; an arcade space with games such as Pacman, Space Invaders and Guitar Hero; and a customization store for any merchandise purchased.