‘And Just Like That,’ the Costumes Are Back

Carrie Bradshaw: 4

We all love a comeback story, and this Vivienne Westwood bridal number is finally getting its due. The headpiece felt a little forced back in the day, but now the added touch of glamour feels more fabulous than ever.

Charlotte York: 2

The fashion of the original show always played on the edge of fashion versus costume, but in “And Just Like That” things at times are firmly in the latter category. This lion tamer uniform belongs in a vintage circus movie, not at the Met Gala.

Miranda Hobbes: 2.5

Miranda was always the most casual of the four initially. But after moving to L.A., the casual look takes on new meaning. The plaid top, bucket hat, mismatched tank top and denim feels sloppy, even for beach pickup. We miss the more sartorial Miranda years.

Lisa Todd Wexley: 3.5

Lisa’s take on uptown chic is aspirational: We wish it would translate into reality. The mix of animal print and boho feels modern and cool. The chunky necklace adds maturity without compromising the effort.

Seema Patel: 4.5

Fabulous and fearless? Yes, please. This allover leopard print look accessorized with wraparound sunglasses and headscarf is the epitome of pure confidence. Seema is a fan favorite for a reason.

Dr. Nya Wallace: 3

All the new characters have a strong sense of style. The brown suede coat adds an academic feel to the heavy printed floor-length dress. The boots give the look the fashion credibility the show is known for.

Che Diaz: 3

The costume designers were really trying to send a message with this Philipp Plein bomber jacket. There is nothing subtle about Che as a character, and that is reflected with their fashion choices. To the untrained eye this outfit seems very plain yet the little details say a lot about Che’s unapologetic personality.