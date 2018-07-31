MILAN — Giorgio Armani is staging another exhibition at his Silos space, to be opened to the public on Sept. 19 coinciding with Milan Fashion Week. Called “From One Season to Another,” the exhibition, running until Jan. 6, will display the work of photographer Sarah Moon over her four-decade career.

“Timelessness and elegance, this is what fascinates me about the work of Sarah Moon. We are kindred spirits and I have had the pleasure of working with her, discovering a mutual proclivity for simplicity that gets the strongest effect. I am proud of hosting Sarah Moon’s exhibition at Armani/Silos. Her images dialogue wonderfully with the raw solidity of the space,” said Armani, who worked with the French photographer on the brand’s spring 2018 ad campaign.

The solo exhibition comprising 170 colored and black-and-white images will trace a retrospective on the artist’s works from the Seventies until today with a focus on fashion photography, as well as on lesser-known images of animals, flowers and industrial buildings.

Moon, who personally curated the exhibition, decided to juxtapose images according to their subjects and inspirations rather than showcasing a chronological path. “I chose to expose a mix of abstract fashion images and less known photographs. I thank Giorgio Armani for his invitation and the freedom he gave me in this exhibition. I have always appreciated his timeless couture. We both enjoy the challenge of doing more, with less, and of working with or without color,” explained Moon.

The exhibit, which is the photographer’s largest to date in Italy, will also include a series of pictures on the dance theme inspired by Bauhaus artist Oskar Schlemmer, which will be showcased for the first time altogether.

Coinciding with the Silos exhibition, Fondazione Sozzani will also show the artist’s work focusing on images she captured between 1995 and 2018. Called “Sarah Moon, Time at Work,” the exhibit will run during the same period at the Galleria Carla Sozzani venue, inside the 10 Corso Como concept store.

In recent years, the Armani/Silos space, which was unveiled in April 2015, has staged solo exhibitions of photographer Larry Fink and artist Paolo Ventura, as well as a collective display of images by the likes of Aldo Fallai, Kurt and Weston Markus, Tom Munro, David Sims and Richard Phibbs.