The fashion industry only seems to be growing more and more enchanted with Art Basel Miami Beach (although some in the art world are becoming less so). If one wanted to sojourn down to the Sunshine State and spend their entire week bopping between boutiques, they very well could. Here, a look at the top fashion and art activations happening this week.

Emilio Pucci Collaborates With Hairstylist Nicholas French

Emilio Pucci is exploring its heritage through an installation with Nicholas French at its Design District boutique. From Dec. 5 to 9, the store will present looks from its resort 2019 collection alongside French’s interpretations of signature Pucci hairstyles. French turned to the Pucci archive to build upon Italian hairstylist Alba’s historic creations for the brand as part of its concept of the Pucci Total Look.

Prada Mode Sets Up at Freehand Miami



The inaugural edition of Prada Mode will at the easygoing hostel-hotel Freehand Miami. The platform will serve as a cultural gathering Dec. 4 to 6, offering guests and Prada Mode members a packed schedule of thought-provoking cultural and art programming. There will also be a site-specific “intervention” by artist Theaster Gates, who will be joined by the Black Monks of Mississippi for a performance on closing night. Other collaborations are to include a performance by musical artist Elena Ayodele in conjunction with National Young Arts Foundation and conversations on identity in the tech age with Document Journal. DJ sets by Craig Richards, AJ Kwame, No Vacancy Inn and others will keep the festivities going during the three-day residency.

Loewe Presents “Chance Encounters IV”

Loewe and Jonathan Anderson will celebrate the opening of “Chance Encounters IV” at its Design District boutique on Dec. 4. Open through Jan. 31, the exhibition will feature works by Anne Low, Ian Godfrey and Andrea Büttner encompassing ceramics, textiles and woodcut prints.

Fendi Marks 10 Years of Both Design Miami/ and Peekaboo

Fendi is celebrating two 10-year milestones in Miami this year: the brand’s involvement in Design Miami/, and the anniversary of its Peekaboo bag. At the fair, Fendi will present “The Shapes of Water,” 10 fountains invoking various symbols of the brand created by Sabine Marcelis. The artist has also designed a podium for Fendi, which will hold the special 10th-anniversary Peekaboo bag designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, which will be for sale in a limited edition throughout the week.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s “Self 02” by Vanessa Beecroft will be presented during Art Basel Miami Beach, running at the Design District store from Dec. 1 to 15. The project represents “the freedom of self-expression without censorship, and conveys many different facets of the Saint Laurent attitude,” as well as provides commentary on “society while emphasizing the core values of Saint Laurent.”

Max Mara

Max Mara is the presenting sponsor of Judy Chicago’s exhibition at ICA Miami this Basel, and to celebrate, creative director Ian Griffiths has created a limited-edition T-shirt based on Chicago’s “Bigamy” car hood, done in Max Mara camel, navy and red.

Dior

Dior will launch its third installation of Dior Lady Art, which commissions artists to collaborate on the house’s famed Lady Dior bag. This year, for the first time, the 11 artists are all women, and they include Pae White, Isabelle Cornaro, Haruka Kojin, Lee Bul, Burçak Bingöl, Li Shurui, Olga de Amaral, Poppy Apfelbaum, Mickalene Thomas, Janaina Tschäpe and Morgane Tschiember.

Berluti

The brand is launching a book with Olivier Picasso, “Picasso, An Intimate Portrait” and will celebrate with a cocktail party and book signing at the Design District store.

