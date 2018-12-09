What would you buy if you could add any piece to your collection? Here are the answers of some of the faces on the scene at this year’s fair.

Serena Williams: “A Basquiat. I don’t have a Basquiat.”

Luka Sabbat: “Just to be smart, even though I’m not the biggest Basquiat fan, I’d probably buy a Basquiat just because it’s a s–t ton of money.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin: “Is it the Andy Warhol ones that are, like, the Campbells? That vibe. Like more like that kind of vibe.”

Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld: “Everything is so expensive now. But I’m very into Italian art.”

Noah Dillon: “I’d probably buy some ancient pottery from Jerusalem.”

